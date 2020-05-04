Home improvement giant Home Depot has cast a wide net in searching for help expanding its Cobb headquarters.
Last week, the county's governing board voted unanimously to give the company $135,000 in exchange for the creation of 600 jobs over a 10-year period.
The vote by the Cobb Board of Commissioners came on the heels of an April 23 meeting of the Development Authority of Cobb County, which signaled its willingness to consider the company's request for $46 million in bonds by passing an inducement resolution.
Home Depot has spent $27 million to acquire an office building at 2410 Paces Ferry Road, across the street from its Vinings headquarters, and is seeking to refurbish that building at a cost of $27.5 million.
County businesses pay taxes on the land and buildings they own as well as the equipment and furniture inside those buildings. If approved by the Development Authority, the bonds would allow Home Depot to save on both types of tax by transferring the title of the building to the Development Authority, which is independent from Cobb and not subject to its property taxes, explained Nelson Geter, the authority's executive director.
Such a move would not impact taxes the county already collects on the property, Geter continued. Rather, it would waive the additional tax the company would owe after renovations boost the property's valuation. That additional tax would be phased in over a period of 10 years.
The 125,000-square-foot office building has capacity for around 600 employees and is on 4.1 acres of land, which Home Depot bought from Builders Insurance in December 2019.
Senior Director of Real Estate Jim McCarthy told the Development Authority it was a "logical extension of our existing campus" given the company's growth.
Fees waived
The county government's incentive, meantime, comes in the form of waived permit fees, which, at $6.25 per $1,000 of construction value, would otherwise cost Home Depot more than $140,000. Under the agreement it reached with the county, it will only have to pay $5,000.
The incentive was available through the county's Special Economic Impact Incentive Program, which was approved by the Board of Commissioners in February 2018.
County staff found Home Depot's request met the ordinance criteria, according to county documents. To qualify for the money, a project must create at least 150 jobs and have an economic impact over $30 million.
According to county documents, County Manager Jackie McMorris, east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott and County Chairman Mike Boyce agreed with staff's recommendation that that board approve the request.
Ott, whose district includes the land in question, said his approval of the company's application was simple.
"It met the requirements," he said. "To me, it doesn't matter -- big company, small company, whatever. The county put incentive programs in to attract jobs. The whole things all about jobs. Especially in this economy."
Ott added that he was told the jobs would be in the $80,000 to $100,000 range.
Boyce did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.
Home Depot will have to submit to the county a report each year detailing the number of jobs created. If the company fails to meet its obligations per the agreement, it will have to refund the money.
The company plans to start moving employees into the Paces Summit building late this year or early next year, starting with about 250 tax and accounting staff, according to McCarthy.
“To think we would add 600 people over two-and-a-half to three years is not a stretch," he said at the Development Authority's meeting. "Our business has been very good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.