Almost a month’s worth of rain fell on Cobb County in 24 hours, flooding roads and parks.
Between three and four inches of rain fell on Cobb during that period, which ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Lusk.
He said the average rainfall for the metro Atlanta area at this time of year is 4.3 inches.
“It’s definitely a lot of rain and it was pretty widespread,” Lusk said Thursday of Cobb’s downpour. “So you’ve gotten a good chunk of your 30-day average in 24 hours. It’s definitely unusual.”
The county government advised Thursday evening that at least two roads and four parks were closed due to flooding.
Dickson Road in Marietta and Keheley Road at Eula Drive in east Cobb, about seven miles apart, were both closed due to rising water, the county confirmed, as well as Noonday Creek Park, Tramore Park, Powder Springs Park and East Cobb Park.
“Parks officials are also monitoring three other parks for rising water,” the county emailed constituents. “Avoid these areas until they clear up.”
The worst of the rain is over for Cobb, Lusk said, with just light showers forecast to pass across the county Thursday night and into Friday.
With an ease in the rain comes lower temperatures, however, with the Thursday night low predicted in the mid-30s and Friday’s high in the low 40s, Lusk said.
“It will be significantly cooler than it’s been,” he said.
Lusk said the National Weather Service had received reports of flooding all over the metro area, as well as throughout north and central Georgia.
Cobb County posted on its public Facebook page that areas particularly affected by the flash flooding included those near Sope, Allatoona and Noonday creeks.
Several trees fell on roadways in the county, according to official social media posts.
The flash flood warning for Cobb and surrounding counties was extended to 6 p.m. Thursday, although the tornado watch for the area ended at 1 p.m.
By 7:30 a.m. Thursday the county reported two inches of rain as having already fallen since storms began.
Motorists were advised by county officials and local law enforcement agencies to use extreme caution, slow down and avoid unnecessary travel.
Marietta police posted on Facebook about a car that ran off the wet road Wednesday night and had to be lifted out of roadside vegetation by a large crane.
“Did you know you can still be issued a ticket for ‘too fast for conditions’ even if driving under the speed limit?!,” the Marietta Police Department posted on social media around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday with the hashtags #slowdown #toofastforconditions. “Please Marietta: lights on, slow down and arrive safe!”
The Auto Club Group issued a news release Thursday warning motorists to avoid driving on wet and flooded roads wherever possible.
“If you see rising water, don’t drive through it!,” AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. “Driving through standing water is especially dangerous, because you never know just how deep the water is or what you are driving over. If your vehicle shuts down while in standing water, do not try to restart it. Restarting a vehicle in standing water can cause more water to enter the engine and could cost thousands of dollars to repair.”
On Columns Drive, near its intersection with Atlanta Country Club Road just west of the Chattahoochee River, motorists slowed to a crawl Thursday morning as they approached periodic large pools of water.
Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt said Columns Drive is one of a few recurring problem areas that the county keeps its eye on during storms.
Other problem areas include Woodland Brook, near the Chattahoochee River, and Old Paper Mill Road in east Cobb, he said.
East Cobb resident Jimmy Nguyen braved the downpour Thursday morning to clear drainage pipes on either side of his driveway.
Across the street, water covered the roots of large trees in front of Eastvalley Elementary School, and nearby, dirt from softball and baseball fields at Terrell Mill Park spilled into the grass around them in red streams.
Small branches could be seen littering surface streets, and some larger trees laid across residents' fences.
Nguyen said his property floods with nearly every heavy rain. Bushes along the front of Nguyen's property, just across the street from Eastvalley Elementary School, were covered by water up to their lower branches, and rain continued to pool on his driveway as he worked.
Cavitt told the MDJ the county had prepared for localized flooding and would have crews ready to assist in cases of flooding, drain clogging or other issues associated with the storms.
