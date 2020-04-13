Public transit in Cobb County is getting just over $18 million in federal funding to keep services running during the coronavirus pandemic.
In total, a little more than $522 million was made available to Georgia transit operators by the Federal Transit Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to a Monday news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority.
The funding was announced Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp, per the news release, which stated almost $371 million of the money was going to the Atlanta “urbanized” area transit operators, including in Cobb.
“I applaud the Trump administration and leaders in Washington, D.C. for securing passage of the CARES Act to provide much-needed relief to states, local jurisdictions, and American families,” Kemp said in the news release. “This funding will make a profound impact on our economy in our fight against COVID-19.”
Cobb is listed as one of nine recipients of the funding for the metro Atlanta area, and is allocated $18,039,756.
Cobb County government outsources its bus service, CobbLinc, to the Ohio-headquartered firm First Transit. CobbLinc, formerly CCT, operates almost 20 local routes and services with an annual ridership of around 2.5 million trips.
Other counties listed as federal transit funding recipients Monday include Cherokee ($2.7 million), Douglas ($2.5 million), and Gwinnett ($19.8 million).
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), which operates public passenger trains and buses in several metro Atlanta counties including Fulton, received the highest single funding allocation, of just under $300 million.
CARES Act funding is to support operational expenses associated with impacts of COVID-19, which includes covering operating costs to maintain service, making up for lost revenue due to the pandemic, purchase of personal protective equipment, and payment of administrative leave of operations personnel, according to the state.
“The Funds are 100% federal and require no local matching funds,” GDOT and ATL stated in their press release.
“The CARES Act funding is critical to keeping the Atlanta region’s transit network moving,” said ATL Executive Director Chris Tomlinson. “These funds come at a much needed time and will help to support those transit employees who continue to serve this region on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.