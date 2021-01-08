Cobb County’s coronavirus cases have surged well beyond what it saw in the summer, with over 900 new cases reported Friday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Friday’s 959 new COVID-19 cases are the latest in a steep spike in the last few weeks. The last single-day record number of cases in Cobb was 645 on Jan. 1. Cobb’s cumulative confirmed cases are now 41,077, with another 8,637 probable cases based on rapid antigen testing.
Georgia also saw a record-high number of cases Friday: 10,393. This is the first time the state has had over 10,000 cases in one day. The previous single-day record was also Jan. 1 at 8,764. Georgia has now had 620,247 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, plus another 3,032 antigen positive cases.
COVID-19 deaths have not yet surpassed summer numbers, but are trending upward. Georgia reported 80 new COVID-19 related deaths Friday, and was averaging 42 deaths a day over the last seven days. In Cobb, two deaths were reported Friday, and the county was averaging three deaths a day. As of Friday, at least 577 people from Cobb had died of COVID-19, plus 26 “probable” coronavirus deaths based on antigen positive cases and other information. Georgia’s death toll was 10,180, plus 1,134 probable deaths.
Nationally, Thursday saw the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases at 279,401, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highest daily number was 285,002, on Jan. 2.
Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools did not have Friday updates for COVID-19 cases by press time.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|01/08/21
|Change
|Cases
|41,077
|+959
|Hospitalizations
|2,429
|+10
|Deaths
|577
|+2
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|01/08/21
|Change
|Cases
|620,247
|+10,393
|Hospitalizations
|44,187
|+391
|Deaths
|10,180
|+80
The Cobb School district’s coronavirus numbers can be found at https://www.cobblearningeverywhere.com/cases/. Marietta City Schools report is at https://www.marietta-city.org/domain/1490.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.