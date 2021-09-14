COVID-19 cases in Cobb County are averaging 387 per day as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Daily case numbers have declined since last Monday, when the county was averaging 492 new cases per day.
Deaths remain high, however, as they lag behind a few weeks when cases surge. The county has been hovering at about three deaths per day. In the last surge, in January, that average reached five or six deaths per day for more than a month.
The story is similar statewide: average daily cases have declined from a peak of 7,000 per day at the end of August to about 5,000 per day as of Tuesday. Deaths remain high at about 79 per day as of Tuesday, though not as high as in January when numbers reached as high as 115 deaths per day.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|09/14/21
|Change
|Cases
|77,988
|+260
|Hospitalizations
|3,838
|+4
|Deaths
|1,122
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|09/14/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,169,437
|+4,803
|Hospitalizations
|76,860
|+560
|Deaths
|20,806
|+101
As of Tuesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 659 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 90% of them unvaccinated. The system had 160 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 92% of them unvaccinated, and 129 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 92% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
