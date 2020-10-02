The coronavirus pandemic has brought new challenges to the energy business.
Several business leaders in Georgia’s energy industry will host a virtual conference next weekend to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 and the future of the energy business. During the “Energy Forward” conference, leaders from Gas South, Cobb Electric Membership Corporation and other energy and utility companies will discuss the future of their industry.
According to Kevin Greiner, the president and CEO of Atlanta-based Gas South, the energy industry was already changing before the novel coronavirus swept the globe.
“Even before the pandemic, there were already significant shifts happening in the energy market,” he said. “While the current circumstances keep us from bringing people together in a traditional sense, we are excited to have so many thought leaders joining us virtually to engage on these critical issues and trends in our industry.”
During the conference, which is free to attend and open to the public, the business leaders will host panels about the impact of the pandemic on their industry, the prospects of sustainable energy sources and the role of the energy industry in boosting the economy.
Cobb EMC President and CEO Peter Heintzelman will moderate a panel about the supply and demand dynamics in the energy market. He will be joined by Misty Blizzard of the Southern Power Company and Brian Smith of Shell Energy.
“I am excited to facilitate a discussion on Energy Disruption and how the market has changed from just a year ago and what the potential disruptions of the future might be,” Heintzelman said. “I hope you can join us.”
Heintzelman oversees Cobb EMC, which delivers electricity to over 200,000 consumers across Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton and Paulding counties.
Other leaders scheduled to join the Oct. 11 conference include representatives from the Georgia Public Service Commission, the Georgia Association of Manufacturers, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Marlin Gas Services, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, NextEra Energy and others.
The virtual event will take place from 9-11 a.m. To register for the event, visit the energy forward site on eventbrite.com.
