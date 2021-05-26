CUMBERLAND — “WE SURVIVED THE PANDEMIC,” declared the title card of a slideshow at the bi-monthly meeting of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority.
Indeed, as Exhibit Hall Authority leaders and elected officials conferred inside the Cobb Galleria Wednesday morning, visitors filed in an out of a trade show down the hall, and the authority—which manages the Galleria and the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre—continues to book events and shows for the second half of 2021.
Authority General Manager Michele Swann pointed to a number of highlights in recent months which, she said, signal a steady return to normal for the complex. Drive-in screenings, film and television shootings, and a successful outdoor residency for the Atlanta Opera point to activity ramping up.
“We’ve been very, very successful with learning how to return safely, and configure our meeting spaces in a way that our clients have felt safe enough … to come back,” Swann said.
The past 14 months, however, have taken a toll on the authority, and the suffering hasn’t ended just yet. One hundred and forty-five employees remain furloughed, and Swann said she’d hoped the events associated with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game would have provided the boost needed to bring those workers back on.
Between July 2020 and May 2021, the convention center and Galleria Specialty Shops hosted just 62 events, compared with 382 in the same period during the year prior. Revenue across all facilities dropped from $34.5 million to $9.2 million—a 73% decrease—over the same period. As Exhibit Hall Authority board member Bob Voyles noted, the events the Galleria is currently hosting may well be bringing in smaller profit margins per event than pre-pandemic.
“If you do it on an event basis … you’re looking at about 15% of the events … but I assume we’re losing some big, multi-day events,” Voyles said.
At one point during a finance report from Rob Turner, which consisted largely of announcing the degree to which items were “unfavorable to budget,” authority Chairman Jerry Nix said he’d heard enough of the bad news.
“It’d be good when we go forward to not talk about losses. We’re not in the habit of doing that … it doesn’t appear to be too much further in the future when we can start talking about profits,” Nix said.
Nix was referring to the expected reopening of the Performing Arts Centre in September of this year. Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton asked whether anyone had considered moving that date up, but Turner said the decision is largely based on the wishes of artists booking the venue.
In the meantime, the authority is taking the downtime to shore up its capital investments. The board approved Wednesday three items for renovations to the Galleria’s parking decks and air handling units, totaling about $351,000.
