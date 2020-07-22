This weekend, Cobb County will host the annual Southeast Homeschool Expo, an event highlighting homeschooling methods before the start of the academic year.
The Cobb Galleria Centre in Cumberland will host the 2020 edition of the event. Southeast Homeschool Expo Director Mark St. Denis said the showcase will help parents and students prepare for a year of homeschooling.
“For the most part, it’s just about getting as much knowledge and encouragement as possible in one weekend before you start the school year,” St. Denis said.
The conference kicks off on Thursday with Homeschooling for Excellence 101, an event for those who are new to homeschooling. During the one-day conference, parents will be able to learn how homeschooling works and how to choose student curriculum. Thursday’s event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Southeast Homeschool Expo is scheduled for Friday and Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The event will feature exhibits about homeschool curriculum and resources. St. Denis said speakers will come to Cobb from across the country to present at the two-day conference.
“Our goal with the Expo events is to focus on education,” the event website said. “So often, we as homeschoolers are excited about raising and educating our children but don’t always know how to go about it well.”
The director said attendance has grown every year since the first edition of the event took place at the Cobb County Civic Center in 1992, and an average of 3,000 families attended in recent years. As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,300 families had registered for this weekend’s event, but St. Denis expects more attendees to register at the door.
During conference events, a kids zone will be available for children between the ages of four and 12. The kids zone will feature events like “animal shows, science shows, robot building, lego building, and much more,” according to the event website. For a fee, children can stay in the kids zone while parents attend conference events on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Students who are at least 13 years old can participate in the Teen Leadership Conference on Friday and Saturday. During the conference, “students will learn about modern day issues including politics, science, and worldviews,” according to the event website. The conference is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The homeschooling events will take place despite the rise of COVID-19 cases in Georgia. The conference is recommending attendees wear a face covering. Staff will check attendee temperatures at the entrance, and chairs will be spread out to allow for social distancing. According to the event website, the Cobb Galleria Centre is operating and holding events with safety precautions in place.
Registration is available online at southeasthomeschoolexpo.com, and St. Denis encouraged attendees to register in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.