CUMBERLAND — The Cobb Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is closed through March 31.
Most of the staff will be working remotely during that time, spokeswoman Karen Caro said in a news release.
"As public assembly facilities, the risk of exposure to the virus is higher," Caro said. "To our knowledge none of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The safety and health of our guests, staff and volunteers is always of the utmost importance to us. Because the circumstances are changing daily, we will continue to communicate with you to keep you advised of our plans."
