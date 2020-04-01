The Cobb Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre will remain closed "until further notice" due to the coronavirus, a spokesperson announced Wednesday.
Both institutions announced in mid-March they would close until March 31. Most of the staff has been working remotely since then and will continue to do so, according to Wednesday's announcement.
"The safety and health of guests, staff and volunteers is always of the utmost importance to us," spokesperson Karen Caro said in the announcement. "Because the circumstances are changing daily, we will continue to communicate with you to keep you advised of our plans."
People are encouraged to contact event management directly for information as to whether an event at the Galleria will be rescheduled to a later date. Updates on public events will be posted to cobbgalleria.com. For updates on the Cobb Energy Centre, people should visit cobbenergycentre.com/news/detail/covid-19-updates.
