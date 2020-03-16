Cobb Community Foundation announced Monday the establishment of a Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
“This charitable fund will provide flexible resources to non-profit organizations serving Cobb and meeting critical needs either arising from or exacerbated by the novel coronavirus,” said Shari Martin, the foundation’s president and CEO.
The organization’s previous focus on fundraising for Cobb Community Opportunity Grants is taking a back seat to the current crisis.
“We are all in uncharted territory. We don’t know what’s ahead, but we know that as a community foundation, it’s our role to build and deploy resources to help our community get through this relatively unscathed, or at least as unscathed as possible,” Martin said.
CCF has shared on its blog, throughout social media, and in its newsletter information about many of the organizations that are at the forefront of caring for Cobb’s most vulnerable populations in the midst of COVID-19.
“For many in our community, those and many other organizations are that domino that keeps all of the others from falling, and because more of our community will need their help, now more than ever, these organizations will need our help,” Martin said.
Board member Kim Gresh agrees.
“There’s no doubt that this is the right thing to do,” she said.
Gresh, owner of S.A. White Oil Company, says that the foundation has decided to cancel this year’s Partners in Philanthropy event, opting instead to focus the budgeted money where it will be most needed.
“In the environment we are in, it just makes more sense to use that money to help the organizations that are out there helping people in our community stay afloat.”
Al Martin, manager for Georgia Power Company, is another foundation board member.
“Anyone can give to this fund and know that, other than credit card fees which don’t come to us, 100% of their contribution will be distributed to non-profits meeting critical needs.”
Martin said the process to receive a grant is going to be quick and painless.
“These organizations have enough to take care of without having to fill out some long application,” he said.
In addition to offering an opportunity to contribute to the fund, CCF is also urging donors to look for opportunities to support local nonprofits addressing critical needs, such as Sweetwater Mission, MUST Ministries, Center for Family Resources, Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb, The Zone, and others. General contributions provide the greatest amount of flexibility for non-profits, which is particularly important at a time when needs are rapidly changing.
“Non-profits are not only dealing with more clients with more needs, they are also having to deal with postponed events,” Shari Martin says. “They are having to handle more with much less. The Cobb COVID-19 Response Fund will help to replace those lost revenues, and then some.”
Details on how nonprofits might request and access general operating resources from the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund will be announced in the coming days. For more information and to donate, go to cobbfoundation.org.
