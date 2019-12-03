Football fever is running high in Cobb County with three local high school teams playing state championship semifinals Friday, for which fans’ excitement is building.
Some super supporters have been preparing for months, even years, to cheer their teams at this level.
The MDJ spoke to three such individuals this week, as each planned their semifinal support for the Marietta Blue Devils, the Allatoona Buccaneers and the Harrison Hoyas.
Marietta Blue Devils
Marietta High School’s biggest football fan may well be attorney Hap Smith, who announced the games from the late 1980s until 2016 and still shows up to just about every match.
“I decided to start announcing from the stands with my grandsons there around me, and I’m having a lot of fun doing that,” Smith said with a laugh.
Smith was in the press booth the last time the Blue Devils made the semifinals in 1994, and he was a senior at MHS the last time the devils won the state championship in 1967.
“It was raining sideways at Grant Field at Georgia Tech … but it was a fun game,” he said. “It was just our time to win. We’ve been waiting 52 years to do it again. I don’t know if this is the year again, but we’ve sure got a shot at it.”
Smith will play unofficial announcer in Lilburn Friday as the Blue Devils take on the Parkview Panthers for a shot at the state championships.
Smith said he knows many of the members of the team personally and is proud to say their character off the field matches their skills in the game, but he does not think the young men realize yet the scope of the tradition they are now a part of.
“It’s like last Friday night, there were people in the stands that have been there 50, 60 years,” he said. “I ran into Johnny Sinclair, the quarterback of the 1959 team that lost the state championship. He was there, and he played 60 years ago. With him was Wendell Black, who was All-State player 62 years ago. There are people in those stands that have been watching Marietta play football for decades, and this is a very special season.”
Allatoona Buccaneers
Hundreds of Allatoona Buccaneer fans are making the trip to Savannah Friday for their state semifinal game against Richmond Hill.
Allatoona Touchdown Club President Phil Sherer said although the stakes are high, it will be business as usual for the team.
“We try to keep everything just like it is normally, like a normal Friday,” Sherer said Tuesday. “We follow the schedule, the same routine. There’s nothing different as there would have been all season.”
Members of the touchdown club will cheer the players as they depart from the high school Friday morning, and more will boost the convoy ranks to Savannah throughout the day.
The volunteer club members, mostly parents of children in the Bucs football program, will ensure the players have a good lunch en route, as well as pre-game dinner closer to Savannah.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and by then hundreds of Allatoona Touchdown Club members should be in the stands, Sherer said.
“We have probably four to five hundred parents in the club, everything from the youth program up through middle and high school and a lot of the parents of the younger players will take them to the high school games,” he said. “The younger players really look up to the older players.”
Sherer is confident the Bucs will win Friday as long as they hold Richmond Hill’s running game and prevent them from making big plays.
“The kids have been doing very well, worked very hard and they’re getting better every week,” Sherer said. “It’s hard because they’ve been playing football and practicing since July. When you go this deep in the playoffs you’re almost playing a whole other season so it’s hard for them to stay focused as teenagers but they’ve done a really good job of that.”
He hopes Harrison also wins its game against Dacula, so the two Cobb teams can face-off in the state championship on Dec. 13 at Georgia State Stadium.
“It would be something else if we got to play them,” Sherer said. “That’s what the parents ultimately want. We lost to them during the season so we’d like a second go.”
Harrison Hoyas
Harrison is heading to Gwinnett Friday for their semifinal against Dacula, and official team mascot, Stella the English bulldog, plans to run onto the field with the boys, accompanied by junior cheerleader Dani-Wynn Appelgate, as per usual.
This is Stella’s routine each Hoyas game, before she’s relegated to the sidelines where she adores nonstop attention from fans and team members alike till the final whistle.
“She loves it so much,” owner Kimberly McDurmon said. “I’ve never met another dog that can read the emotions of people like she can. When we’re at games that are really high energy and it’s a tight game she’s twirling in circles and bouncing up and down and reading off the fans. Then there are some games where we’re winning by a great deal and she’ll lay down and chill.”
Stella, 5, was exclusively a family pet until about four years ago, when she was singled out for mascot fame.
Kimberly and Alan McDurmon’s son, Avery McDurmon, played for the Hoyas for four years before graduating from Harrison last year, and his involvement in the team was Stella’s introduction.
“The football moms wanted to create quite a bit of fanfare for an upcoming game against Allatoona, our big rival, and they knew we had a bulldog and wanted to know if we would bring her out for the game,” Kimberly McDurmon said.
A jersey of Avery McDurmon’s was “retrofitted” for Stella and the rest is history, she said.
“We came out that night thinking it would be a one-time event but the fans really loved her and she really loved them,” Kimberly McDurmon said. “It’s kind of like she was born to do it. She loves the cheerleaders, she loves the football players, and she’ll let them know if they’re not paying enough attention to her.”
The Acworth-based McDurmons, like most Hoyas fans, would love to see the team face Allatoona in a state championship.
“That would be a game to remember,” Kimberly McDurmon said. “They’ve worked very hard.”
