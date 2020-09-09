Cobb County Food Fleet has distributed roughly 850,000 pounds of food to county residents since it began operations in late May.
It hasn’t been easy, requiring agility, flexibility and the help of hundreds of community-minded businesses and volunteers to navigate the hurdles of delivering up to this point more than 400 tons of food during the coronavirus pandemic.
In April, videos of crops being tilled under and milk being poured down the drain were in the news. COVID-19 had disrupted the food supply chain. To keep food distributors and farms in business while still getting food to those in need, the USDA created the Farmers to Families program. Distributor Athena Farms had heard that Cobb Community Foundation worked with many of the Cobb non-profits, and with help from Noonday Association of Churches, Cobb Community Food Fleet was born. Among the Food Fleet’s objectives were to mastermind the logistics and find those with the knowledge and resources to receive, store and distribute groceries to those in need.
The first step was to find storage. To stockpile such a large amount of produce, the Cobb Community Food Fleet needed refrigerated space. Martin reached out to Daniella Bedasse, executive director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation, who was able to secure and volunteer empty refrigerators at Truist Park.
Athena Farms delivered its first shipment of salad boxes to Truist Park on May 26. Later, GA Foods and Phoenix Wholesale Foodservice (courtesy of Atlanta Community Food Bank) expanded the inventory with boxes of produce, dairy, and meat. With upwards of 4,500 boxes per week that required refrigerated storage and transport, the continuing challenge was to find space for such mass quantities of boxes and pallets.
Noonday Association of Churches agreed to lend a senior team member, Howard Koepka, to serve as the on-site coordinator for the CCFF. Foundation board member Kim Gresh reached out to Huddle House and one of its vendors, Ryder Trucks, who made available a 53-foot freezer trailer, also known as a “reefer.” Mobilized Fuels along with S.A White provided the fuel necessary to keep the trailers running.
Through the end of June, Athena Farms, GA Foods and Phoenix Wholesale, delivered thousands of food boxes to Truist Park. The Braves’ vendor, Delaware North, operated forklifts and pallet jacks. Cobb non-profits including Food Security for America, Storehouse Ministries, Reflections of Trinity, The Zone, Sweetwater Mission, and Family Life Restoration Center loaded up their trucks and delivered food to the organizations that did not have access to transport, including county agencies such as Cobb Senior Services. The Noonday church association coordinated logistics.
But with baseball starting, Major League Baseball had security concerns and CCFF had to find a new distribution center. Debbie Ginocchio, development director of Cobb non-profit Sweetwater Mission, came to the rescue. After calling Gordon Food Service, Richard Hale, director of transportation, offered the use of two 50-foot refrigerated trailers. Cobb Community Food Fleet Version 2.0 began with three trailers and a forklift on the July Fourth weekend.
The absence of a dock posed a challenge as it was taking quadruple the amount of time to move the food. CCF’s Cobb COVID-19 Community Relief Fund was able to help fund a temporary part-time contract position with Noonday to unload and load food from delivery to pick up, but that wasn’t enough. Foundation Director Martin ran into Mark Jacobson of Cumberland Diamond, who introduced her to Kevin McCorry, VP of Operations for Rugby ATL. McCorry’s players were looking for volunteer opportunities outside of training time. Even with forklifts and pallet jacks, the work was strenuous.
Soon, the search for a loading dock with protection from the elements was on. The next phone call went to Michelle Swann, general manager and CEO of Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority, who sent Assistant GM Lynn Flanders and Executive Chef Nick Walker to observe operations at Sweetwater Mission. That afternoon, Martin received news that Cobb Galleria Centre was willing to assist by hosting the Food Fleet’s distribution center beginning in late August.
With reefer trailers in high demand, though, Gordon Foods needed to reclaim their trailers in early September. The Braves came through with a $20,000 grant from their foundation, and the fleet was able to rent two Ryder “reefers,” delivered on September 4, to CCFF’s new home at the Cobb Galleria. S.A. White and Mobilized Fuels continue to provide the diesel to keep them running, guaranteeing that Food Fleet Version 3.0 will continue to deliver thousands of boxes of healthy foods each week.
Cobb families are able to find these providers on cobbconnection.org, clicking on the “Find Help” tab, then choosing the category “Food Boxes and Meals.”
