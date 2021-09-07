MARIETTA — A shortage of employees at Cobb restaurants has led to the cancellation and postponement of some of the county's upcoming food festivities, and restaurant owners say the labor shortage is dire.
Taste of Marietta, the nearly three-decade-old festival that normally brings all kinds of local flavors and bites to Marietta Square, has been postponed due to employee shortages at local restaurants, the Marietta Visitors Bureau said Tuesday.
Taste of Marietta was scheduled to take place on Oct. 24 but will be postponed until April 24, the bureau said. The festival was originally scheduled for April 2020, before it was postponed to October by COVID-19.
“Taste of Marietta is one of the largest and longest running food festivals in Cobb County. We want to maintain the quality of the festival and ultimately care for our local restaurants,” Courtney Spiess, executive director of the Marietta Visitors Bureau & Welcome Center said. “We are hopeful for a successful Taste of Marietta in 2022.”
Pizza, Pints, & Pigskins, the annual convergence of Cobb County pizzerias on Acworth's Logan Farm Park originally scheduled for Saturday, is also canceled for 2021. Employee shortages are also the cause, though Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood says the Taste of Acworth festival downtown on Oct. 9 is still on.
Taste of Smyrna, which was supposed to take place on Sept. 18, was likewise canceled due to labor shortages, according to a post on the city government's Facebook page.
'We don't know who's going to show up'
Restaurant owners in Cobb say they don't know a single one of their colleagues in the business that isn't having labor issues. Some cite the extended federal unemployment money and eviction moratoriums implemented during the pandemic as the reason they can't keep or hire workers. The unemployment boost ended in June in Georgia, and eviction moratoriums were cut off in late August.
Others say COVID-19's toll on the restaurant industry in the last couple years has pushed some workers into other service jobs or other career paths.
"Everybody I know in every restaurant I've been to is struggling," said Howard Wolfson, co-owner of Marietta Pizza Company. "We can't even get people to come apply."
Wolfson said he thinks the government leeway for living expenses has disproportionately affected industries like restaurants, given that workers in the industry tend to be younger and have less responsibility.
"We've been banging our heads against the wall trying to figure out how we get people," he said. "Any given day we don't know who's going to show up and who's not going to show up that day."
Wolfson said Marietta Pizza has cut delivery drivers and tried to push to go orders online and through delivery services like Postmates to cut down on the number of calls coming to people in the restaurant. He also said he's had to have staff go back and forth between the Marietta and west Cobb restaurant locations.
He's taken to responding to negative Google reviews from customers who have complained about service lately and tried to get them to understand how short-staffed restaurants are.
Making changes
Around Marietta Square, "help wanted" signs hang in windows, as do some notices of changes in operation hours.
At the Marietta Local, a favorite breakfast and lunch spot, both signs were posted on the front doors on Tuesday afternoon.
Owner Jim Tidwell said he'd already changed his hours during the pandemic, and he's now having to close his restaurant on Sundays — his second most profitable day of the week — to allow the staff he does have to take a break. He said he planned to post the notice of new hours later on Tuesday.
"Due to the continued shortage of the labor force in our area, we are temporarily adjusting our hours of operation and closing on Sundays," the notice reads. "We are truly sorry for the inconvenience."
"For me, businesswise, it's suicide," said Tidwell, who has also run the breakfast restaurant Basecamp at Kennesaw Mountain for three years. "I've been in business (in Marietta) for eight years. ... It's never been this bad, and it's actually getting worse."
He said his core staff at Marietta Local include an executive chef who's been with the business eight years and two other "key personnel in the kitchen" who have been there five or more.
"They're family, but they're having to work short-handed every day, and they're tired. And if I don't do something, they're going to leave," he said. "I'm doing what I have to do to protect the business that I can protect, but it's absolutely brutal right now."
Tidwell said he's finding resumes and calling applicants, but he's not getting responses. That may be because those people have to show they're applying for work to get unemployment benefits, he said.
He also said it's become commonplace for his employees to get calls from other restaurants and companies attempting to poach them for work.
Across the Square at Mac's Chophouse, owner Randy McCray said his restaurant is also trying to find workers who will do a good job. He said the issues for all restaurants aren't just serving staff and bartenders, but also chefs, line cooks and other back-of-house workers.
When it comes to staffing festivals, he said, it makes sense that many are being canceled or postponed, as front and back-of-house staff are needed to run the festival presence and the restaurant at the same time.
McCray also owns and operates The Mill Kitchen & Bar in downtown Roswell and is a partner in McCray's Tavern locations in metro Atlanta and says the labor issues are happening across the board.
'A crazy time to be in business'
Meanwhile, says Wolfson, restaurant owners are dealing with supply chain issues for food that have been raising operating costs — and many times prices for customers — since the start of the pandemic.
Wolfson said he and other restaurant owners are having to pay more for supplies and raise wages in an attempt to bring more workers in all while they continue to be busy.
"It's actually insane," he said, adding that he'd had to close his west Cobb location to make sure he had enough staff in Marietta during the boom in business driven by the Art in the Park festival.
Chef Henry Chandler, owner of Henry’s Louisiana Grill in downtown Acworth, said Tuesday he'd just gotten back from a week's vacation and was shocked to see the rise in price for chicken.
The MDJ brought Chandler the news of the cancellation of the Pizza, Pints & Pigskins festival, as well as Taste of Marietta's postponement — he paused from his interview to alert his staff and said his restaurant had made an appearance at the latter festival for the last 15 years.
"I'm honestly not surprised," he said, adding that he, too, is having staffing troubles. He also said the rise of the delta variant of COVID-19 likely didn't help turnout expectations. "We're experiencing shortages in front-of-house, back-of-house, every position that you can name, front and back, we're short on."
Chandler said he thinks beyond the unemployment benefits and demand for better pay, he believes people in the restaurant industry have had time to look for other career paths.
"They either went back to school, they're searching — they changed," he said. "We don't know where they're at. ... It's a mystery. If you could solve it, you'd be more valuable than a bitcoin."
He said the restaurant workers who work face-to-face with people all day, and therefore run a greater risk of COVID-19 exposure than some others, may have just decided they didn't want to take that risk.
In terms of when the labor shortage could end and their restaurants can get back to normal, owners say it's difficult to tell. But until businesses can get more willing workers in the door, said Wolfson, "It's a crazy time to be in business."
