Cobb County is continuing to show a significant rise in cases of the coronavirus, tracking with state and national surges, data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows.
Coronavirus cases in Cobb climbed for the third week in a row last week. In the seven days from Sunday, Nov. 8 to Saturday, Nov. 14, the county recorded 884 positive tests and 14 deaths. That’s the largest number of weekly cases and deaths since the week of Aug. 23.
Monday, Cobb only reported 48 new cases, but the county's seven-day average still shows an overall climb, state data shows.
Deaths due to the virus have also been rising in recent weeks. Last week, Cobb had 14 people die from COVID-19 infections, the most in one week since the last week of August.
Despite the increase over the last several weeks, the number of cases remains well below the virus’s peak of 1,900 recorded in the first week of August.
Last week's 884 cases nearly double the 445 cases reported in the week of Sept. 27.
While officials express concern over the increase locally, the spike is much steeper across the U.S.
Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 138,025 new cases nationally, slightly down from recent days but still marking nine days in a row with over 100,000 new cases. In the week ending Saturday, the country saw just over 1 million new cases.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|11/16
|Change
|Cases
|24,055
|+48
|Hospitalizations
|2,078
|+3
|Deaths
|482
|0
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|11/16
|Change
|Cases
|387,930
|+990
|Hospitalizations
|33,265
|+24
|Deaths
|8,471
|+9
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.