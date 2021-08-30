As Hurricane Ida tracks northeast from the wreckage left behind in Louisiana, Cobb County has been placed under a flood watch.
The watch begins Tuesday morning and will end Wednesday night, the county said. Cobb is expected to receive two to three inches of rain, "with higher amounts possible from isolated rain bands."
Accuweather currently projects the heart of the storm will move through central Tennessee throughout Tuesday, but outer reaches of the system could pass over northwest Georgia.
Mike Codichini, spokesman for Cobb EMC, said the company is waiting to evaluate any potential damage wrought by Ida before considering any requests for assistance from areas more hard-hit by the storm in the Gulf region.
