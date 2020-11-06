EAST COBB — A Roswell man and a team of Cobb County first responders jumped into action to save an east Cobb man suffering from cardiac arrest in August. On Friday, they were recognized for their heroic efforts.
Rob Flather and his family visited Joshua Lipkin’s family in east Cobb for a pizza dinner on Aug. 23. Flather said the families have known each other for about five years and that they used to live in the same Cobb County neighborhood. That night in August, Lipkin began snoring and became unresponsive, prompting Flather to act.
“We were with our close friends, hanging out with all the kids, and out of nowhere, Josh had gone into cardiac arrest,” Flather said. “At that moment I jumped up and kind of pulled him out of the chair he was in and put him on the ground. From there, I started performing CPR.”
Flather said he performed CPR for about eight minutes while waiting for paramedics to arrive. The 34-year-old Roswell man said he was doing whatever he could to help Lipkin that night.
“Eight minutes is a long time,” he said. “It’s a very long time, so I did everything I could to get him there, and paramedics showed up and they took over from there. I’m happy about the outcome, obviously. And I’m happy we had the responders we did to help, because it wasn’t just me.”
On Friday afternoon, county officials recognized Flather and the first responders who acted to save Lipkin’s life in August. Flather, along with a team of police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, received certificates at Cobb County Fire Department Station 21 in east Cobb on Friday.
“I appreciate the recognition,” Flather said. “I don’t think it’s just me. I think it’s a team of people.”
Lipkin, 40, said he does not remember much from the night of the incident.
“From what I’ve been told, because I don’t remember anything from it, my heart was stopped for 12 minutes, which is a very long time to have your heart stopped and then start up again without any brain damage,” Lipkin said. “At this point of my recovery, I am fully functioning, and no brain damage.”
Lipkin thanked the team of first responders and his friend for acting so quickly when he realized something was wrong.
“It took him a moment to realize something wasn’t right, but at least he was there the moment he realized that and understood that, whether he knows what to do or not, he has to do something,” Lipkin said. “I wouldn’t be here otherwise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.