Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 4.11.19 PM.png

An explosion from a burning propane truck causes a fireball as Cobb County firefighters fight a blaze Monday.

 Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services extinguished a burning propane truck in the Powder Springs area Monday.

According to the department, a commercial propane truck with about 140 tanks on board caught fire, causing 60 of the tanks to explode as it was being extinguished.

The fire occurred in the 1400 block of Industry Road. Fire engines, fire units and HAZMAT crews responded to the incident.

“Their quick response contained and extinguished the fire preventing any injuries or fatalities,” the department said on social media, where a video of the blaze was posted.

