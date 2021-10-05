Onlookers listen to Ira Burnette, of ProNet Group forensic consultants, as he talks about how quickly temperatures rise and fires spread, as well as how public and private sector fire investigators search for clues of the origin of a fire. The fire training and education event took place Tuesday morning at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta.
Onlookers listen to Ira Burnette, of ProNet Group forensic consultants, as he talks during a fire training and education event about how public and private sector fire investigators search for clues of the origin of a fire. The event took place Tuesday morning at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta.
Onlookers listen to Ira Burnette, of ProNet Group forensic consultants, as he talks during a fire training and education event about how public and private sector fire investigators search for clues of the origin of a fire. The event took place Tuesday morning at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta.
Onlookers listen to Ira Burnette, of ProNet Group forensic consultants, as he talks during a fire training and education event about how public and private sector fire investigators search for clues of the origin of a fire. The event took place Tuesday morning at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta.
Cobb firefighters monitor a blaze in a simulated room fire during a training and education event at the fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
A Cobb firefighter monitors a blaze in a simulated room fire during a training and education event at the fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Cobb firefighters monitor a blaze in a simulated room fire during a training and education event at the fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Cobb firefighters monitor a blaze in a simulated room as an onlooker films the fire's growth during a training and education event at the fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Cobb firefighters monitor a blaze in a simulated room fire during a training and education event at the fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Cobb firefighters extinguish a fire in a simulated room during a training and education event at the fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Cobb firefighters extinguish a fire in a simulated room during a training and education event at the fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
A Cobb firefighter ignites a fire in a simulated bedroom during a training and education event at the fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Onlookers listen to Ira Burnette, of ProNet Group forensic consultants, as he talks about how quickly temperatures rise and fires spread, as well as how public and private sector fire investigators search for clues of the origin of a fire. The fire training and education event took place Tuesday morning at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta.
Thomas Hartwell
Onlookers watch how quickly a fire spreads in a simulated bedroom during a fire training and education event Tuesday morning at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta.
Thomas Hartwell
Flames pour out of a simulated bedroom during a fire training and education event at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Flames pour out of a simulated bedroom during a fire training and education event at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Cobb firefighters extinguish a fire in a simulated bedroom during a training and education event at the fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Cobb firefighters extinguish a fire in a simulated bedroom during a training and education event at the fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Onlookers listen to Ira Burnette, of ProNet Group forensic consultants, as he talks during a fire training and education event about how public and private sector fire investigators search for clues of the origin of a fire. The event took place Tuesday morning at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta.
Thomas Hartwell
Cobb fire personnel inspect a simulated bedroom after extinguishing a blaze at a fire training and education event at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Onlookers listen to Ira Burnette, of ProNet Group forensic consultants, as he talks during a fire training and education event about how public and private sector fire investigators search for clues of the origin of a fire. The event took place Tuesday morning at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta.
Thomas Hartwell
Onlookers listen to Ira Burnette, of ProNet Group forensic consultants, as he talks during a fire training and education event about how public and private sector fire investigators search for clues of the origin of a fire. The event took place Tuesday morning at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta.
Thomas Hartwell
Damage from a simulated room fire during an education and training event at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Damage from a simulated kitchen fire during an education and training event at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
Thomas Hartwell
Damage from a simulated bedroom fire during an education and training event at the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta on Tuesday.
MARIETTA — What started as a small flame overcame a steady drizzle and, less than a minute later, swallowed a simulated room built on the Cobb fire training grounds in Marietta Tuesday to show the deadly potential of home fires.
The heat of the blaze could be felt yards away, and many of the onlookers at the fire education and training event filmed the growth of the flames on their smartphones.
This year's live burn event was the fifth sponsored by Paul Davis Restoration and hosted by the Cobb County Fire Department, and it came in the middle of National Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3 through Oct. 9).
Representatives of Paul Davis built three rooms — a kitchen, living room and bedroom — and Cobb firefighters ignited different areas of the room to show how the fire spreads, creates burn patterns and other phenomena.
As the fires grew, Ira Burnette, from the event's other sponsor, ProNet Group forensic consultants, gave onlookers lessons on fire preparedness, ignition causes, speed of spread, structural damage caused by fire, contents removal, cleaning and other topics. The group later moved inside for more lessons in lecture and discussion format.
Among the attendees were firefighters from Marietta, Cobb, South Fulton, Atlanta, Sandy Springs, College Park, East Point and other departments. A number of private insurance investigators were also in attendance.
Dennis Ham, emergency recovery manager at Paul Davis, said the event is an opportunity to partner with ProNet and provide training for government and private fire investigators in metro Atlanta. Ham said fire investigators "drive the scenarios" for the simulated fires, creating scenarios that they're most commonly seeing in modern firefighting.
The event also provides an opportunity for insurance agencies and other entities who work with fire personnel to investigate suspicious fires and share their knowledge of what kinds of clues to look for.
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services spokesman Nick Danz said the county is happy to host and provide fire personnel for the public-private partnership event, which he said "makes all of our departments better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.