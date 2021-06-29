MARIETTA — It’s not that the Cobb County Fire Department has a problem with fireworks. They just have a problem when they're used with a less than healthy dose of common sense.
Such concern prompted Fire Chief Bill Johnson, Fire Marshal Nick Dawe, Public Safety Director Randy Crider, and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King to call a news conference Tuesday morning at Cobb’s Safety Village to preach the gospel of responsible pyrotechnics.
“This weekend is such a great opportunity to celebrate our independence as a nation,” King said. “But it’s also a reminder that there’s so many people (who have) gotten injured in the past.”
Each year, King said, fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday cause an average of three deaths and $43 million in property damage. Cobb Fire spokesman Nicholas Danz added the department had already responded to an incident last weekend involving an adult whose legs were severely injured during a fireworks accident.
Dawe asked residents to resist the temptation to purchase mortar or artillery shells, and instead go to one of ten approved public shows throughout the weekend (the department will publish a full list on its social media pages). He also warned parents to exercise particular caution when allowing their kids to use sparklers, which are the leading cause of fireworks-related injuries in children.
Using fireworks in Cobb is also subject to law enforcement, if not done properly. While their use is typically banned after 9 p.m., state law allows fireworks to be used up until midnight on July 3 and 4. Fireworks are also prohibited in county parks.
After the news conference followed a demonstration of three common—and profoundly ill-advised—mistakes people make when shooting fireworks. The first is to try and check on a ‘dud’ mortar round which didn’t ignite, particularly by peering over the launching tube.
To illustrate the point, firefighters rolled out a mannequin with a watermelon head and a human face painted on. The unfortunate figure, bearing a slight frown, was leaned over the tube as a mortar was loaded and lit. Smoke spewed from the fuse before a terrific ‘boom’ sounded over the parking lot. The clouds cleared to reveal the dummy’s gourd shattered, the sugary red viscera strewn across the pavement.
A model hand clutching another round met a similar demise, its flesh blasted off and smoldering. For the final demonstration, Danz said the department would demonstrate a trend he’d seen on TikTok—holding the mortar tube atop one’s head to launch the round. As Danz explained, aside from the obvious folly of the stunt, the bottom plate of the tube can become detached and put a significant dent in the skull.
The third experiment turned out to be the least destructive to the dummy, though a sizable chip in the melon’s rind splintered off during the explosion. King suggested afterward the demonstration suffered from a lack of realism—how could the mannequin pass as believable without an accompanying beer bottle in the other hand?
