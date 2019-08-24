Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider will once again take over as acting public safety director on Friday, as the Board of Commissioners prepares to hire a replacement for retiring director Mike Register.
This will mark the second time in 2019 Crider will go from overseeing the county’s 29 fire stations to managing operations for the county’s police, 911 center, animal services and Cobb Emergency Management Agency.
Register, who became public safety director in April after nearly two years of leading the Cobb County Police Department, turned in his resignation Tuesday, citing family matters that will require him to move away from Cobb County. His last day is scheduled for Aug. 31.
County Manager Rob Hosack named Crider interim director Friday.
Crider was named acting public safety director back in March when former director Sam Heaton announced his retirement.
Unlike in March, Crider now says he will put forward his name for consideration as the permanent director.
“I’m just in a different place, and there are just some things that are currently going on in public safety that we would like to care for,” he said Saturday. “I’ve worked very closely with director Register over the past six months, and even prior to him being named safety director. We’ve got some really good things going on in public safety, and I want to make sure we see those things through to the end.”
One of those things, he said, is maintaining communication between the various departments under the banner of public safety.
“We have always worked very well together with the police, fire, 911, animal control, the (Cobb Emergency Management Agency),” he said. “We’ve always worked very closely. … It’s just really good to understand what role each department plays in keeping the community safe. We have to work very close with other departments, for instance, in any kind of major situation that’s going on, and we work together, obviously, with 911, they work in a critical role in response.”
Crider said his other top priority is to continue efforts to recruit and retain public safety personnel in Cobb County. Cobb’s fiscal 2020 budget includes a 7% pay raise for public safety personnel, which Commission Chairman Boyce credited Register with helping get passed.
Crider said he hopes to continue finding measures to attract talent to Cobb County.
“We’ve worked very closely with the Board of Commissioners to provide additional incentives to retain and recruit personnel within public safety, and we also have additional initiatives in discussion with the board now to enhance our ability to recruit and retain. … That and ensuring we stay unified I’d say are the two most critical issues we’re dealing with in Cobb,” he said.
The county has not yet announced a deadline for finding Register’s replacement, and at least one commissioner says it is not a sure thing whether there will be a replacement.
Commissioner Bob Ott was the sole vote against Register’s appointment as police chief in 2017, saying he disapproved of the process that led to Register’s selection, not Register himself. Ott was also the lone dissenter in the vote to make him public safety director, saying he believed the money associated with the position’s pay needed to go toward improving pay.
“There needs to be discussion about whether we get a new public safety director or not, that hasn’t been decided,” Ott said Saturday. “There’s been no discussion.”
