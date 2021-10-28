EAST COBB — When the Gonzalez siblings make their ofrenda to welcome departed relatives, they include some water. After all, their relatives must be thirsty after the long trip back from the afterlife. Maybe some soap, because they must be sweaty after the journey.
And some bread, because they must be hungry. Personal affects, to make them feel at home. And some liquor, because the Day of the Dead is, as much as anything else, a celebration of life.
This piece of the Gonzalez' cultural heritage is on display on Cartoon Network through Nov. 2, with the three siblings — Sebastien Gonzalez Raygoza, 8; Sophie Gonzalez Raygoza, 10; and Santiago Gonzalez Raygoza, 7 — starring in a minute-long video detailing the Day of the Dead, its purpose, and the ceremonies that accompany it.
The video is part of the network's "Drawn to" series, which "aims to authentically tell stories by weaving together universal themes such as 'Community,' 'Family' and 'Love' ... while highlighting diverse cultures."
Their mother, Maria Isela Raygoza de Gonzalez, said they had been asked to be the face of the Dia de los Muertos "Drawn to" after a producer spotted her kids at a neighbor's wedding.
The Day of the Dead is about remembering family members who have died. At the center of the celebration is the ofrenda, a shrine of sorts with pictures of the dead, food and drink, personal affects and a host of holiday-specific items, such as sugar skulls, marigold flowers and alebrijes, paper cutouts of spirit animals that accompany the dead in the afterlife.
In the United States, the holiday was most famously portrayed, perhaps, in the 2017 Pixar film "Coco."
The celebration predates Europeans' arrival in Mesoamerica. But when they got there, cultures merged. The Day of the Dead is now celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, to coincide with All Saints Day and All Soul's Day, respectively. (Informal celebrations begin days earlier, however.)
Unlike many events that honor the deceased, the Day of the Dead is not solemn, but celebratory.
"When we set up the ofrenda on the day, you know that the family members, when they come, they're always going to have a good time," Sebastien Gonzalez said. "For the first time in like a year, they'll be able to like dance and eat and drink water and breathe air."
Maria Gonzalez was more philosophical about it.
Death, she said, "is a taboo subject — like, somebody dies and then you forget, you just go cry in the graveyard from time to time."
The idea behind the Day of the Dead is that, in dying, one's relatives "just go ahead, on their way," she continued. "So they left us behind, they're ahead of us ... they're in a better place."
The Cartoon Network short video shows Sebastien, Santiago and Sophie Gonzalez, all students at Tritt Elementary School, setting up their ofrenda in their house. While otherwise accurate, the fact the ofrenda was shown in their house was something they did just for the video, Maria said. They might be asking the spirits to come home once every year, but they don't necessarily want them inside.
The Gonzalez family set up their real ofrenda on the side of their house each year. During a recent visit from an MDJ reporter, Sebastien, Santiago and Sophie Gonzalez showed off their Day of the Dead decorations, which they otherwise keep in a box most of the year like Christmas tree ornaments. This year, they are using real marigold flowers, whose strong smell helps the dead find their way home.
At the top of their ofrenda are pictures of the siblings' maternal grandparents and, this year, paternal grandmother and aunt.
"They are new additions to our ofrenda, and we are going to honor them now in this special way," Maria Gonzalez said. "It was a difficult year. So to be able to keep them current every time we are setting up and preparing for the celebration, it is totally nice."
