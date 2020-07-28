Disgruntled Cobb County families plan to gather on Saturday to rally in favor of reopening public schools for face-to-face instruction, according to a flyer shared on social media and elsewhere.
The rally, scheduled to take place at the Cobb County Civic Center at 10 a.m., will call on the Cobb County School District to reopen schools for in-person classes. The flyer, sent to the MDJ by Elaine Burney, said the voices of parents have been “silenced” on the issue of face-to-face instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our kids have missed out on ENOUGH!” Burney’s flyer said. “Please show up with your kids, masks, letters for the school board, and signs to help us get our kids back where they belong!”
Michael Shelley created a Change.org petition calling on Cobb schools to reopen that now has nearly 7,000 signatories. He shared the protest flyer in a petition update on Sunday.
“Please help us spread the word about the protest,” Shelley wrote in his update to the petition. “We need as many people there as possible.”
Shelley later said he “would like to get a few thousand” people to attend Saturday’s protest.
The rally is set to take place more than two weeks after Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the academic year would start online only due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Ragsdale announced in a July 16 school board meeting that classes will resume remotely on Aug. 17.
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn said he had heard about Saturday's rally, but he did not know who is organizing it or what message they hope to deliver. Scamihorn said families have a First Amendment right to attend such a protest.
“I support people to voice their opinions as long as it’s peacefully and civil,” Scamihorn said.
Burney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.