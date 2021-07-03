KENNESAW — Downtown came alive Saturday morning as families donned their best red, white and blue attire to walk or ride in the Kid’s Parade, part of the city’s day-long Salute to America Independence Day celebration.
As children shouted gleefully nearby, Brittani Farmer, special events coordinator at the city's parks department, said it had been years since Kennesaw's last Kid's Parade. It was brought back in 2021 to honor the legacy of Pam Eaton.
“One of our wonderful city matrons, Pam Eaton — who passed away recently — asked for this to come back. They used to do it a long time ago,” Farmer said. “We wanted to make sure we made it happen this year.”
Emerging from the long shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was one of the first large-group gatherings for Cobb residents like Brandy Norton and her daughter Sonya, who walked the route with their cousins.
“This is our first time coming out since COVID, and this is our first time doing this parade too,” Norton said. “(Sonya) loved it, she’s jumping around … she got to pick out a little prize, and she thought it was great.”
Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling led the parade down Main Street from its starting point at Commemorative Park. It ended behind City Hall, where he led parade attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Along the way, Easterling picked up three-year-old Acworth resident Samantha Tanous, who was watching the parade from the sidewalk with her mother Chelsea. The little girl walked with Easterling at the front of the group, waving at onlookers.
“We were just going to watch it walk past, because she’s never been to a parade before,” Chelsea Tanous said. “Her grandmother is a Marine, and she leads off the Woodstock (parade) every year. So she’ll be very proud.”
Easterling said the parade was an opportunity for residents and neighbors to connect over common values.
“People want the same thing in life. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Easterling said. “This is a community that understands each other … it has everything to do with community.”
