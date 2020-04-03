MARIETTA — East Cobb resident Diane Norris said her family had planned a scuba diving trip to Florida, a weekend at Disney World and a Fox Theatre showing of "Hamilton" over her kids' spring breaks before the pandemic struck.
Now all those trips have been canceled, and the family of five has been sequestered at home.
"Thankfully though, we've had beautiful weather," said Norris, who has two daughters in college and a son at Pope High School. The MDJ recently caught up with her via FaceTime.
Sabrina, 21, is a senior at the University of Georgia; Katrina, 19, is a freshman at the University of Kentucky; and David, 15, is a freshman at Pope.
Diane Norris said she and the two girls had planned to go to Disney on the weekend of March 14, when the sisters' spring breaks overlapped. Then, Disney closed its doors.
"We called Disney ... and what they were doing is either rebooking or just refunding your room. But they're not refunding all the tickets that we bought," Diane Norris said. "We rebooked again for April, and that is now not going to work either."
"It was supposed to be my birthday trip, too," Katrina Norris chimed in.
Diane Norris said the park has officially told her the tickets are only good through Dec. 31, and if ticket prices rise as of Jan. 1, she'll have to pay the difference.
"Hamilton" shows at the Fox have been rescheduled to August and September, and the theater says those who have already purchased tickets will still have their seats. The family is trying to find a date that works for everyone, as well as communicate with the theater to coordinate when they'll be able to come to a show.
As for David's diving trip, Diane Norris said it was going to be a surprise — just him and the parents. Now the cat's out of the bag and the trip's canceled. The family received a refund for their hotel room in that case and some members have received travel credits for canceled flights.
Both Katrina and Sabrina Norris's spring breaks are over, and David's starts Monday, as does the break for Marietta City Schools. In the coming week, 113,000 Cobb students and 8,900 in Marietta will have a week off from online learning. Schools have been closed since March 16, but online learning will continue through the end of the year. Districts have decided that grades as of March 13 cannot decrease. Online school work can only help a student's grade.
The biggest challenge with everyone being at home, said Sabrina Norris, is sharing space with her entire family. Her mother agreed, adding that her students' extended absences from school haven't felt like a normal break.
"Of course I love having all my children home," Diane Norris said. "But it is weird, because it just feels like something's missing."
Other Cobb families told the MDJ they'd also canceled spring break beach trips and international travel as far out as summer, with varying success in getting refunds for hotel rooms and flights.
Galina Stoll, a north Cobb mother of two, said she'd had to cancel a trip to Chattanooga with her husband and kids, as well as a niece and nephew. But, she added, her family has plenty of stay-cation activities planned.
Stoll, who has a 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son in Cobb schools, said she'd also rescued her parents who were snowbirding in Florida and brought them home in mid-March, driving 10 hours one day and another 10 hours the next.
As facilities began to shut down around Fort Lauderdale, Stoll said, it became clear that having her parents at home in Cobb would make their lives far easier.
"We just wanted to get in and out, everything was getting crazy," Stoll said, noting that her parents don't have a car, complicating grocery store runs. "Everything was closing ... and they're in a building with elevators, so people are touching things. And it's not as easy to go outside for a walk when you live in a big building."
Like the Norrises, Stoll said the family has found that sharing space has been the biggest challenge as everyone works from home. But they've enjoyed hiking, biking, walks in the neighborhood and various sports, as well as campfires, archery and BB gun shooting in the backyard, all activities they're planning for the week of spring break.
Stoll said her children have also been drawing and writing messages with chalk on the sidewalks outside their neighborhood, to the enjoyment of the many passersby. The kids have written phrases including, "You are amazing. You are brave. You are strong," "Welcome to Happy Street," "After every storm there is a rainbow," "Enjoy your walk," and "Wash your hands," among others.
"People ... love it and they always comment on it," she said.
As for the Norrises, the family says they're doing a lot of chores, making cocktails and mocktails, playing video games, having '80s and '90s movie marathons and drawing pictures to send to Diane Norris' father, who lives in a locked-down assisted living facility in Florida. He's recently taken a fall and is recovering from a broken leg.
Every family who spoke to the MDJ said they'd be having a stay-cation instead of traveling, with activities including board games, walks, backyard camping or a dip in their private pool. Many families reported they've booked trips later in the year.
But the Norrises say the stay-at-home orders and other effects of the coronavirus have caused more than just canceled trips — the illness has hit even closer to home.
Diane Norris said her great uncle, who was in his late 80s, contracted the virus while living in an assisted living facility in New York and died just last week.
"It's not just local. It's weird. It's very surreal. Because we can't go see anybody. We can't visit anybody. We can't do anything. And I think ... a lot of the grieving is going to happen after, when you can be with your family," she said, adding that she worries what that means for other families who have lost someone they love. "After all this is ... will they go 'Oh, they really are gone'?"
Another relative, "Aunt Joan," also lives at the facility in New York but is so far symptom-free, she said. Diane Norris said Joan's daughter has been visiting to sing to her from outside her window.
The senior living lockdowns and the death of a family member has starkly illustrated the real effects of the coronavirus, she said. Diane Norris said she hopes other families will take preventative measures and take the virus seriously.
"Unfortunately, we aren't going to be the only ones," she said. "This isn't a joke. Listen, do what you can, and if you can stay home, stay home."
