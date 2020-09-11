While Cobb schools continue to learn remotely through at least the end of September, families of children with special needs say their children are falling behind.
Molly Gareau, a parent in Marietta, and Elizabeth Foy, a parent in Smyrna, each have a child with special needs who requires individual support. Gareau’s eight-year-old daughter, Meagan, typically works with a paraprofessional during the school day at Cheatham Hill Elementary School. Meagan, who has had several brain surgeries, has epilepsy and vision problems. While students learn remotely due to the pandemic, Gareau says Meagan has not received the support that she needs.
“Meagan’s needs throughout the day that require this service by the county can not be met on a computer screen,” Gareau said. “That’s the whole reason she has a one-on-one parapro.”
Foy is in a similar situation with her 13-year-old daughter, Hannah, a seventh grade student at Campbell Middle School. Hannah, who has Down syndrome, requires regular personal assistance to stay focused in school, and Foy said Cobb County School District is providing that support virtually.
“She’s supposed to be getting one-to-one support, all day one-to-one support,” Foy said of her daughter. “They’re providing that virtually, so it’s put a lot on the parents.”
Foy said her daughter has had personal support in Cobb schools for the last eight years. But this year, as the pandemic has delayed in-person learning, Hannah is unable to receive the physical guidance she needs, according to Foy.
“Children with intellectual disabilities, they’re literal hands-on learners,” she said. “It’s very difficult for them to even access virtual education.”
Foy said she is always on standby as her daughter participates in online classes, ready to intervene whenever Hannah needs help.
Both Foy and Gareau commended their special education teachers, saying that educators have poured themselves into this virtual learning environment. But they still require additional help to keep their students learning. That help, they say, could come in the form of grants from the governor.
Microgrants
Christy Riggins, the Georgia field director for American Federation for Children, said some federal funding could be distributed directly to families for education.
“While more than $450 million in CARES Act relief has already gone to help public schools adapt to these times, many Georgia parents are still struggling to meet their kid's educational needs,” Riggins said. “Children with special needs have been disproportionately affected. It is on behalf of these students, who are experiencing unprecedented disruption to their education, that we are advocating that some of the remaining relief funds go directly to parents in need in the form of microgrants, giving them the relief and flexibility they need to address challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds could offset the cost of ‘pod’ learning, tutoring, therapies, or the purchase of needed technology to help a student engage in virtual learning.”
In a pair of memos, Riggins said grants of $500 to $2,000 per student could benefit thousands of Georgia families. According to the memos, Gov. Brian Kemp has the authority to distribute the federal funds to families without legislative action.
“The CARES Act included $105.7 million for Georgia via the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund,” one memo said. “Gov. Kemp can use these funds to provide one-time grants of $500 to more than 211,000 students.”
Riggins refers to the funds as Georgia Alternatives for Parents (GAP) grants, and she said other states like Oklahoma and South Carolina have implemented similar programs.
State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, a floor leader for Kemp, said the governor will continue to assess student needs as school districts continue to return to classrooms this fall.
"As everyone is experiencing, this entire event (starting school) is a moving target and we are all learning as we go, every day," Reeves said in a statement to the MDJ. "I know that Gov. (Kemp) is watching how the semester evolves for all students, including special needs students, and the specific issues that arise for them, and will address accordingly as we continue to learn.”
Reeves said in-person learning will be the best solution for special education students.
"I think at this point everyone acknowledges the difficulty in our schools doing virtual learning for our special needs students,” Reeves said. “The best thing for these students will be when they are back in the classroom, and from my understanding, school systems across the state, who are not back in school yet, are mostly prioritizing the return of special needs students first so they may be back in the classroom where they can best learn."
Allocating Funds
Gareau, a mother to seven children, said a grant would ease her burden at home. Gareau homeschools three of her children while Meagan and one other child are enrolled in Cobb schools. Gareau said Meagan needs the personal services that she normally gets from the district.
After Meagan struggled with virtual learning, Gareau hired an assistant to help Meagan with her classes three mornings a week. The assistant helps Meagan stay on task and recognizes when she needs a break from the computer screen.
“When you see your kid, who has survived so much and is always fighting, to struggle the way she has had to struggle, you know it’s just not right,” Gareau said. “If there was a way to have the person here five days a week, I would do it in a heartbeat.”
Gareau said a grant from the federal funding could help to subsidize the cost of Meagan’s personal learning assistant.
Foy said she has also paid for virtual learning expenses out of pocket, and grants would help families like hers to get the school supplies they need to participate in online classes. Unlike Gareau, Foy has not hired an assistant for her daughter.
“I think I’d like to bring in a behavior therapist or a tutor to do virtual learning with her,” Foy said.
Foy said Hannah has vision challenges, so she bought a large touch screen monitor for her to use for virtual classes. She said other families don’t have the resources to purchase similar technology for their children with special needs.
“Parents need equipment. They need tutors. They need assistance," Foy said. "The microgrants will be helpful in providing those kinds of things. And those things aren’t luxuries. They’re necessities. Our kids can’t learn without the proper support and the proper personnel and the proper specialized equipment.”
