A $7 million trail extension project in Kennesaw allowing safer passage for pedestrians and cyclists across Cobb Parkway is one of several concepts Cobb County commissioners will consider for funding by the Atlanta Regional Council.
The ARC is accepting applications for funding through its Transportation Improvement Program, and Cobb commissioners have projects worth a combined $52 million on the county’s wish list to receive part of this money.
Commissioners will vote whether to advance these projects by seeking ARC funding at their regular meeting in Marietta at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The $7.1 million Noonday Creek Trail extension project in Kennesaw is something the Town Center Community Improvement District is seeking ARC funding for, with commissioners’ approval.
It would see a trail crossing installed over Cobb Parkway for safer and more efficient links to the West Cobb Trail, Mountain to River Trail and Big Shanty Trail, county staff said.
“The project will offer a beneficial amenity to residents and visitors of the Town Center and City of Kennesaw areas,” a report to commissioners by county transportation director Erica Parish states. “The existing trail diverges from Noonday Creek, traveling along Cobb Parkway as a side path, prior to turning onto Ernest W Barrett Parkway and continuing to connect to the West Cobb Trail. Continuing along this side path requires multiple crossings of multi-lane roadways.”
Opened in 2014 at a cost of $12.9 million, the existing seven-mile Noonday Creek Trail would be extended a couple of miles across Cobb Parkway if the project is funded.
If commissioners approve a resolution allowing the Town Center CID to apply for ARC funding for this project, about 80% of the cost could be met by the ARC and 20% by a local contribution.
Another trail project up for ARC funding consideration by commissioners on Tuesday is one the Cumberland CID is proposing.
The $8.7 million Stillhouse Trails project would comprise almost 2 miles of trails between Cumberland Boulevard and Paces Ferry Road, connecting the Cumberland community to new residential and commercial office developments in the Stillhouse area.
Commissioners will also vote on grant applications to the ARC for the engineering designs of three CobbLinc projects, to relocate the company’s Marietta transfer center, establish its new Cumberland transfer center and expand its Marietta maintenance facility.
As part of this, commissioners will also consider an application for ARC funding to install a better transit signal system.
The county estimates these CobbLinc and signal projects will cost a combined $9.5 million, with ARC funds expected to cover around $7.6 million and the rest by local contributions.
Commissioners will also consider ARC grant applications for the concept designs of proposed projects to relieve congestion on Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road in Cumberland, as well as near the intersection of Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads in east Cobb.
There is another design project, for a trail along Austell Powder Springs Road, that is also to be considered by Cobb commissioners for ARC funding.
Commissioners will also consider whether to apply for ARC funding for converting existing intersections on Old 41 Highway to roundabouts between Kennesaw Avenue and Stilesboro Road.
The county recently received $2.5 million for this project from the Federal Highway Administration and expects right-of-way acquisition and construction costs to be $10.2 million.
County staff are recommending commissioners approve a funding request to the ARC of $7.7 million for the project.
Staff also recommend commissioners seek $8.3 million from the ARC for a project to improve the intersection of Dallas Highway and Lost Mountain/Mars Hill Road.
The other projects commissioners will consider for ARC funding are a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail on the west side of Mableton Parkway and additional sidewalks estimated to cost $6 million; a 12-foot-wide multi-use trail on the east side of West Atlanta Street estimated to cost $2.9 million; and improvements to sidewalks, curb ramps and curb cuts for people with disabilities along CobbLinc transit routes estimated to cost $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.