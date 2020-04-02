Certain businesses in Cobb County will be forced to close through April 24 after Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce signed an amendment to an emergency declaration implemented only a week earlier.
Businesses that must close are those deemed nonessential and which cannot, by definition, maintain 6 feet of separation between people, as recommended by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
The amendment mentions, but is not limited to, gyms, recreation centers, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, waxing salons, tanning salons, spas, tattoo parlors and massage-therapy establishments.
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an order of his own aimed at tightening movement around the state and slowing the virus’ spread. According to county spokesman Ross Cavitt, anything in the governor’s order takes precedence over those issued by the county.
Boyce’s emergency declaration, signed March 24, required individuals to "shelter in place," limited restaurants to takeout and delivery, limited the hours of operation of nonessential businesses, forbade people with symptoms of the coronavirus from entering buildings open to the public, suspended the county's competitive bid process and forbade the water system from terminating anyone's service due to nonpayment.
The declaration and Thursday's amendment apply to unincorporated Cobb County.
Boyce said the original declaration did not close nonessential businesses so they could stay open long enough to tap federal aid. But that aid is still at least a week away, he added.
At the same time, people were urging him to close such businesses, especially mothers of young children.
"I got literally hundreds of emails from mothers asking why we were keeping the nonessential businesses open," he said. "My explanation was, I wanted to see if our measures were going to work, and if they didn't work, then I guarantee you we were going to address the nonessential definition and tighten it down."
Days after his original declaration, Boyce said he was willing to go even further in the event that the virus' spread did not slow. Closure of all nonessential businesses was not, he said, out of the question.
But Thursday, he said he would not be amending the emergency declaration any further.
"We're done," he said. "If you don't have any contact with anybody, it doesn't make any sense to shut you down."
Thursday's amendment also clarifies the meaning of "shelter in place," which the original declaration requires of county residents; defines "grocery store" and "essential retail store"; mandates that grocery stores and essential retail stores take measures to promote social distancing; removes a provision from the original declaration limiting hours of operation for nonessential businesses to between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.; urges private pools to postpone opening; and recommends grocery stores and essential retail stores adopt certain measures to reduce the likelihood of the virus' transmission.
The amendments were in line with those suggested by public health officials at a special called meeting of the Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said the changes do not go far enough. She said it was an incremental measure not in line with the severity of the virus and its spread as described by experts at Wednesday's meeting.
"I think this is serious but if it's truly serious then let's do what we need to do and stop pussyfooting around," she said.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who is running against Boyce this year for the position of county chair, could not be reached by press time Thursday.
Boyce said Thursday's order was the most difficult of his chairmanship.
"I know there are businesses that will close today or tomorrow or Saturday that will never reopen again," he said.
(1) comment
I think this is an added measure necessary to prevent anymore deaths. Good job.
