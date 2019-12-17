An event to help troubled Cobb residents get back on their feet by blocking access to their minor criminal records is taking place in Austell in February.
The Free Record Restriction (Expungement) and Job Expo will be 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell.
It’s the first event of its kind in Cobb, part of a new initiative called Project Restore 360, which was recently launched by Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes and Solicitor General Barry Morgan.
The aim of the initiative, supported by the Georgia Peace Project and Cobb County, is to provide expungements, employment opportunities, addiction resources and more to eligible residents.
This type of program has been successfully implemented in Fulton, DeKalb and Douglas counties as well as elsewhere in Georgia, including Augusta.
Up to 250 people can be accommodated at the February event in Austell, for which pre-registration is required.
Residents may be eligible if they were arrested in Cobb but not convicted, or if they were acquitted, and if they have completed pre-trial diversion, first offender or conditional discharge programs.
Kim Isaza, a spokeswoman for the Cobb District Attorney’s Office, said pre-registration will begin this week and run through the end of January.
“State law allows people who were arrested, but whose charges did not result in a conviction, to have the arrests “restricted” from their criminal record,” Isaza told the MDJ on Tuesday. “After that, with a judge’s order, any clerk’s office filings related to the arrest can be sealed, so that private background companies cannot continue to report the arrest. Often, such arrests keep people from gaining meaningful employment and deny them access to housing and other resources.”
It’s hoped the February expo will be the first of many such events held locally through Project Restore 360, Isaza said.
People will be able to register for the February expo online, at the website www.cobbrestore360.org, or pick up a paper application from any public library in the county.
At the event, participants will be able to have their paperwork and criminal records reviewed and receive help from staff of the Cobb judicial circuit’s defense office so the DA and solicitor general’s staff can lodge applications for records to be sealed.
There will also be resources on hand to help people with addiction and other problems commonly associated with low-level crime.
“What we have found in our community is if we do a 360 approach to people who have the ability to get some of their records restored, help them get jobs, get housing — we want to be a part of that,” Holmes said in September when launching the initiative. “Because recidivism usually happens when you don’t have housing, jobs, things like that. Also drug addiction. We do have our accountability courts, which do an amazing job, but sometimes we come into contact with people who may not yet be in the criminal justice system, we have an ability to stand up and help in those circumstances.”
Holmes is leading the expungement program in partnership with Morgan.
He told the MDJ the pre-registration process will weed out anyone who doesn’t meet the eligibility criteria, so no one will risk wasting their time the day of the event for someone to tell them they don’t qualify.
Those targeted by the initiative are people with misdemeanor criminal records or who committed crimes in their youth, especially those whose cases date back some years.
“For example, the laws have changed for youthful offenders to have the opportunity for convictions to be restricted and a lot of people don’t know that,” Morgan explained with the program’s reveal. “Or maybe someone has a conviction from many years ago and they’ve led a good and decent life and they haven’t re-offended. The law shouldn’t hold someone down for the rest of their life, especially if it’s just for a minor offense.”
If a criminal record is successfully expunged by the Georgia Crime Information Center, which is part of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, it doesn’t go away altogether, Morgan explained.
Instead, convictions are labeled as ‘restricted’ in the system so anyone except those in law enforcement and judicial circuits are unable to see them.
That includes potential employers, credit companies and the like, Morgan said.
Police officers, lawyers and prosecutors can see if convictions are restricted, so if people re-offend, their prior history can be taken into account during trial or sentencing if relevant.
A restricted conviction is usually what happens to people who complete diversion.
“We will be there to see if individuals who have pleaded guilty, or found guilty of misdemeanor crimes in the past are eligible for record restriction,” Morgan said, adding there is anecdotal evidence hundreds of Cobb residents struggle to get jobs because of minor and/or old convictions.
“We hear that from defense attorneys all the time,” he said. “They will ask us to review this (record restriction) on a case by case basis and sometimes we can and sometimes we can’t, there are rules in place we have to follow.”
Morgan said the decision to restrict a criminal record ultimately comes down to the Georgia Crime Information Center “but we make the recommendation and 99 percent of the time they follow our recommendation.”
For more information about Project Restore 360 and/or the Free Record Restriction (Expungement) and Job Expo on Feb. 29 call 770-528-1349 or email 360recordrestriction@cobbcounty.org.
The Riverside EpiCenter is at 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell, off Interstate 20 and near the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park.
