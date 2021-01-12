Despite a barely functioning website, Cobb-Douglas Public Health ran out of doses of the coronavirus vaccine Monday after opening applications to public safety workers and people 65 and older.
But the department has secured another batch of vaccines "that will get us through next week," director Dr. Janet Memark told Cobb's governing board Tuesday morning.
"We are going through our inventory to see how many (doses) we have and make sure we have vaccines on hand before we release appointments to everybody," she said.
Supply of the vaccine is limited, and Georgia has prioritized the vaccination of high-exposure and high-risk people. Before Monday, only healthcare workers and some first-responders were eligible for the vaccine.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health's website and a separate website it had created for the newly eligible crashed early Monday after a deluge of applicants overwhelmed their servers.
Addressing the Board of Commissioners Tuesday, Memark apologized for Monday's "extreme problems."
The department's website was at 210% capacity Sunday evening, Memark said, and its website was taken down to ensure there was "nothing malicious happening."
As of noon Tuesday, the website for Cobb-Douglas Public Health had been restored, but the department's vaccination webpage was still down. That page, Memark said, relies on state-run servers, which had also been overwhelmed by applicants early Monday.
"(The state is) looking to increase the bandwidth for us," she told county commissioners.
Newly-elected Commissioner Jerica Richardson, of east Cobb, pressed for more detail, asking why "our rollout was different from the other counties."
"I think the major issue is just the website links that we had trouble with," Memark replied. "I think we were just the victim of bad luck, why we had trouble with it. When everything is back up and running, I don't think it's going to be that much easier to get appointments. We heard from one of our neighboring districts — they released 9,000 appointments yesterday, and they were gone in six minutes. This tells you how few vaccines we have compared to demand right now."
Speaking after the meeting, west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill was critical of the vaccination effort, saying the department could have avoided the confusion caused by a free-for-all vaccination website by instead offering shots to those who frequent the county's several senior centers.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health had vaccinated 2,500 people by Tuesday morning, including 700 on Monday, Memark said.
The department has converted Jim R. Miller Park to a mass-vaccination site where vaccines are being administered Monday through Saturday. Memark said her goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people at the park each day, though she did not say when the department would have enough vaccines or manpower to do so.
The department is also working on creating outreach teams staffed by nurses who will vaccinate people in high-exposure and high-risk communities, such as schools and low-income areas.
Cobb-based nonprofit Wellstar Health System, meanwhile, reported Monday it had vaccinated 10,000 of its existing patients.
To date, only two coronavirus vaccines have been approved by federal regulators: one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, and another made by Moderna. Both require two doses spaced three and four weeks apart, respectively, for maximum protection, and Memark said people could get their first and second doses from different providers if necessary.
"You can actually go anywhere in the state of Georgia," she said. "We can't stop you from signing up with any (other) county."
Smaller healthcare providers and "retail places" will eventually begin administering the vaccines as well, Memark added. "So please keep on the lookout for different places," she said.
Some 12% to 13% of Cobb's 750,000-plus residents are over the age of 65, Board Chair Lisa Cupid noted.
"So please provide a little bit of grace towards (Cobb-Douglas Public Health)," Cupid said. "Patience and grace, I think, probably are the two operative terms."
