With President Biden’s eviction moratorium struck down by the high court, Cobb County evictions are continuing in a pre-pandemic fashion.
Brendan Murphy, the chief magistrate judge for Cobb County, said that 60 eviction filings in Cobb that had been halted under stay orders will now proceed and be heard in the next few weeks.
The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday night ruled in favor of a group of Alabama and Georgia landlords, blocking Biden’s extension of a nationwide eviction moratorium for areas with high transmission of COVID-19. The court had previously struck down the moratorium before Biden issued a new moratorium in early August.
The court’s opinion said that any new federal eviction moratorium must be authorized by Congress.
Federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds are still available for renters. Approximately 60% of Cobb’s federal rental assistance funds have been disbursed, Murphy said. That number far exceeds the national figure — on Wednesday, the Treasury Department said that just 11% of the nearly $47 billion in federal rental assistance funds have been distributed.
Cobb tenants served with an eviction notice must respond within seven days. The county tasked five nonprofits with processing applications for rental assistance. Tenants must prove they suffered negative financial consequences from the pandemic to get approved. Visit www.cobbcounty.org/ERA for more information. Landlords or tenants can apply.
The Magistrate Court recommends that tenants seeking legal assistance contact Cobb Legal Aid or the Cobb County Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service.
The Cobb Magistrate Court will continue to work with landlords and tenants to try and help them secure rental assistance so tenants can remain housed, Murphy said.
“Our commitment is to follow the law, whatever the law is, and do so with treating people with dignity and compassion,” Murphy said.
Murphy added that his staff participated in a listening session for judges held by the White House and shared Cobb’s relative success in disbursing funding.
“What we indicated was, communication is key, that when you have court-based rental assistance, if the court can help serve to bring the landlords and tenants together with the rental assistance … following up on the applications, then that will help disburse the money, more quickly and it will help the landlord to have confidence in the system,” Murphy said.
Supporters of the moratorium have argued that its end would bring a wave of evictions and homelessness. Such a wave hasn’t happened yet in Cobb — Murphy said Friday “has been a busy day, but not any busier than a typical Friday.” But the Supreme Court ruling only went into effect Friday morning, so it remains to be seen if a wave crashes.
A little more than 7,700 evictions have been filed in Cobb this year, Murphy said. About 500 of those have not been heard yet.
In 2020, Cobb saw just under 11,000 eviction filings, and in a typical pre-pandemic year, Cobb would see 20-21,000 eviction filings, Murphy said.
In other words, eviction filings this year are on track to exceed the number in 2020, but still not as high as pre-pandemic levels, Murphy explained, adding that he believes this is largely due to the availability of rental assistance.
The trend could change with the moratorium's expiration, however.
Cobb-based affordable housing and tenant’s rights activist Monica DeLancy said the ending of the moratorium should be a wake-up call to the government to prioritize affordable housing.
“I get it, the landlords do need their money,” DeLancy said. “And I understand, but hopefully this is a time where the elected officials and advocacy groups and community stakeholders to really come back to the table and say, ‘There has to be a concrete plan for long-term housing for our essential workers, so that we don't have to fall short again.”
