AUSTELL — Finding herself the subject of an eviction case in Cobb Superior Court, community activist and affordable housing advocate Monica DeLancy hopes to learn from the experience in order to guide others through the process.
DeLancy said she and her two teenage children were thrown out of the Lake Crossing Apartment Homes complex in Austell on Dec. 12, having lived there for four years.
A longtime resident of the Riverside Parkway neighborhood, which comprises several low cost apartment communities, DeLancy has mobilized renters over the years and become a central figure in the fight for better living conditions.
She is the founder and executive director of the We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association and is running for the seat held by Commissioner Lisa Cupid in this year's election.
Sitting in Cobb Magistrate Court at 9 a.m. one recent Friday, DeLancy said she counted 144 other people facing similar eviction-related cases.
“And the majority were black,” she said. “What’s going on that all these people are being evicted from their homes in the wintertime before Christmas?”
DeLancy doesn’t know how her case will end, but says the more important thing is for her to be able to help others in the same situation, having navigated the courts herself.
“No one that I know has seen this process all the way through,” she said. “I want to see some process in place for how to go about evictions, especially as it pertains to movers, and a real plan to address these housing needs for these families.”
DeLancy claims she was evicted from Lake Crossing over a dispute that began in July, when she was ordered to pay an extra fee for trash because items were repeatedly left outside her apartment.
DeLancy said she was not the one littering, claiming unrelated teenagers were to blame, and she refused to pay the extra fee.
She said the apartment complex refused to accept her rent as a result.
“They refused my rent when I said I was not paying the trash fee and that’s what started everything, they denied my rent,” DeLancy said.
It was also in July that DeLancy filed for bankruptcy for the second time, struggling to make ends meet as a single working parent, she said.
Staff at Lake Crossing told the MDJ they have no comment on the case, and the apartment complex’s lawyer, Alain Didier, told the MDJ he could not comment on pending litigation.
DeLancy said Lake Crossing wants the rent it claims she owes, although she has yet to see a definitive amount. She knows it’s at least $1,400.
She has filed a counterclaim for $20,000, alleging she is being retaliated against for standing up to management as a tenant, and that proper process was not followed by management when it evicted her.
It’s the counterclaim that’s pushed the case to Superior Court, DeLancy said.
Her 17-year-old son has a disability, and his civil rights were violated when the family was kicked out, she said.
“We needed the opportunity to be notified and it was clear we were not notified properly,” DeLancy said.
In a twist of fate with a splash of irony, DeLancy and her children were staying in a hotel when they were offered an apartment just before Christmas in the Kingsley Village complex, a Riverside Parkway property they had fled in December 2015 due to issues with management.
“He did not want my kids to be without a home, and I’m very appreciative of that,” she said of the current Kingsley Village owner, whom she had already been dealing with in her efforts to help tenants know their rights. “The same community I was advocating for, I’m going to be a part of.”
DeLancy was vocal against Kingsley Village management prior to her leaving in December 2015 in regards to various living conditions. More recently she started helping tenants there to organize and work as a collective with the new management.
“This is what I call poetic justice,” DeLancy said of her move “full circle” back to Kingsley Village. “The reason I left there was because of the management at the time and I was telling people about the changes that were coming to the area,” she said. “I told the people that some apartments were going to be torn down because I go to the meetings, I listen, I share.”
DeLancy said in the four years since she left Kingsley Village, it has had three different management companies and two different owners.
Most corporate landlords are “bullies” and courts usually side with them, DeLancy said, if disputes make it that far.
“(Landlords) can threaten to not renew your lease, even when there’s 50% occupancy in the building, just because you speak up or challenge something,” she said. “They can disband renters associations.”
A new Georgia law to protect renters’ rights, House Bill 346, might be useful for DeLancy if she can prove she was evicted in retaliation for raising concerns.
Under the new law, if a tenant files a complaint regarding the health and safety of their living conditions, landlords are prohibited for three months from retaliating or evicting a tenant. During that three-month period, landlords can’t raise rent or terminate a lease unless the landlord can prove their action was not retaliatory.
