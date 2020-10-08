Cobb County faith groups and local law enforcement agencies will come together to participate in the first national Faith and Blue Weekend starting Friday.
Faith and Blue Weekend, created by Atlanta-based MovementForward, Inc.’s One Congregation One Precinct program, invites police and the communities they serve to work together around common goals, according to its website.
Events in Cobb County will be hosted by law enforcement agencies and churches throughout the weekend including in Acworth, Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna and Vinings.
Life Church Smyrna Assembly of God Pastor Shell Osbon, who also serves as a chaplain for Smyrna Police, said the weekend is an opportunity for his congregation and police to connect in a new way.
“It’s a joint effort to connect the faith community and the police department, the blue side, to show our support and appreciation for one another,” Osbon said.
Friday, officers from Cobb County Police Department will visit area churches throughout the day:
Shiloh Hills Baptist Church and Christian School, 260 Hawkins Store Road NE near Kennesaw, 8:30-11 a.m.
St. Benedict’s Episcopal School, 2160 Cooper Lake Rd SE, Smyrna, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, 5145 Due West Road NW, Powder Springs, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s events start with the South Cobb Faith and Community Peace and Prayer Walk, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Vision For Souls Family Worship Cathedral, 6519 Factory Shoals Road in Mableton. The walk is hosted by Cobb County Police Department Zone 2, Vision For Souls Family Worship Cathedral, Destiny World Church and Family Life Restoration Center. Participants will make peace signs, pray for the community and police officers and walk to the Family Life Restoration Center, where free food will be distributed.
Also on Saturday is a cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by Vinings United Methodist Church, Cobb County Police Department and the Crime Victims Advocacy Council at the church, 3101 Paces Mill Road SE near Atlanta. Attendees can meet police and other participants over barbecue.
On Sunday, Smyrna Police Department and Life Church Smyrna Assembly of God will team up for a children’s coat drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Life Church, 4100 King Springs Road in Smyrna.
Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will be home to a Cobb County Sheriff’s Office display of vehicles and other equipment 4-6 p.m. Monday at 492 North Marietta Parkway in Marietta. There will be SWAT vehicles, SWAT operators and equipment, a bomb dog, K-9 and public outreach.
In Acworth, church members and local police will compete in a friendly competitive kickball tournament scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday. The games are hosted by Acworth Police Department, Freedom Church, NorthStar Church, Greater Church and Life Bridge Church and will be held at the Acworth Sports Complex Horizon Field, 4000 South Main St. in Acworth.
For more information, visit www.faithandblue.org.
