CUMBERLAND — The Cobb Galleria was bustling with activity Wednesday — a rare sight these last 18 months, but one growing more common by the day.
With two trade shows staking out rooms in the convention center, and two marquee comedy shows at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre just weeks away, members of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority believe 2022 could be their year for a proper recovery.
“We've got multiple events that are here at the (Galleria), which is really the busiest week we've had since the pandemic hit,” said John Hill, the Galleria’s marketing director. “And really, October's looking very promising too.”
Vickie Hubbard, Cobb Energy's managing director, noted the venue’s two comedy shows—Bert Kreischer and Bill Burr—are both double bookings and sold out, an encouraging sign for the venue’s first public, indoor events of 2021.
“We are just full steam ahead,” added Hubbard. “Just so excited to be back in business.”
Jerry Nix, Exhibit Hall Authority board chairman, said the shows should be a strong return to form for the venue.
“It’s a good thing to have these comedians come in first, because our history has been, those are the shows that they sell the most liquor,” Nix joked. “That liquor-by-the-drink tax is good for our revenue.”
With that in mind, the Exhibit Hall Authority plans to boost its operating expenses in its 2022 budget, which were whittled down to the bare necessities during the height of the pandemic.
“Our assumptions are that revenue will continue to recover into (fiscal year) 2022,” said Rob Turner, the authority’s finance manager. “So with that increased revenue, we do have increased expenses, cost of products, etc. to support that revenue.”
Not discussed, at least in-depth, at Wednesday’s meeting were the ongoing talks between the authority and Cobb commissioners surrounding their revenue-sharing agreement. As previously reported by the MDJ, negotiations over the split of hotel-motel tax revenues first began in early 2020, but stalled out during the pandemic.
Of the total proceeds from that 8% tax, a share goes to the cities and Cobb Travel and Tourism. The remainder is split between the county and Exhibit Hall Authority. The county gets 37.5%, and the authority, 62.5%. The agreement that set the split at its current rate is expected to expire in 2026; the authority hopes to keep that share at 62.5% through 2053.
Authority CEO Michele Swann said last week the talks have resumed with the Board of Commissioners. Nix added Wednesday that the authority hopes to have more clarity on the future of the agreement by its next board meeting in December.
Fresh off a Wednesday meeting with the authority, west Cobb’s Keli Gambrill said she’s committed to keeping the funding arrangement at its existing levels.
“The Galleria Authority plays an important role in the collection of the hotel-motel taxes,” Gambrill said. “It’s a vital aspect of revenue to the county.
“The way I kind of look at this is, you need to have the agreement as long as you have your debt,” she said, adding she supports the 2053 extension as well. “To me, it’s critical that we get this renewed.”
