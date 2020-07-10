In 2019, the Georgia Legislature gave Georgia's 41 electric membership corporations permission to provide broadband services. Lawmakers' hope was, in part, that it would expand internet access in rural Georgia.
But even metropolitan counties such as Cobb are under-served, according to Peter Heintzelman, president of Cobb EMC and its subsidiary Gas South.
"I don't know a soul that is happy with their broadband provider," he said. "What you have in Cobb County, primarily ... are two providers who talk about speeds that are frankly a joke amongst most people."
Cobb EMC, provider of electricity to customers in Cobb and surrounding counties, will become one of the state's first electric membership corporations to take advantage of the new law when it debuts its own internet service later this year.
The service, dubbed Fiber South, will only be available to businesses initially, according to officials with Cobb EMC.
Only a handful of companies in Cobb currently offer internet to businesses and homes. Two of the largest are Comcast and AT&T. Cobb EMC officials say Fiber South will offer much faster and more reliable service.
The difference will be "night and day, frankly," Heintzelman said. "The best service I can get in my house in Cobb County is a 50 megabytes-per-second service, which — I rarely ever have 50, of course."
Cobb EMC, he asserted, will be able to provide far more: any "business that wants 100 (gigabits-per-second), we can provide them 100 gig. And these are guaranteed minimum speeds. ... These aren't 'up to' (or) theoretical speeds."
Cobb EMC vice president of marketing Kristen Delaney later clarified there will be "a variety of offerings available between 300 Mbps to 10 Gbps.”
Heintzelman said Cobb EMC's advantage comes from using fiber optic cables end-to-end where competitors might have stretches of their network that rely on less capable copper cables.
"All of our competition is advertising on the strongest link in their chain, when the performance you actually get is the weakest link, is the choke points in their network," said Paul Gies, Cobb EMC's vice president of fiber services. "We don't have any of those choke points."
Both say it will aid economic development in the county.
"Fiber in and of itself is what I call an enabling technology," Heintzelman said. "Whether it's a pizza shop that is taking online orders to a huge enterprise like a Dow Chemical or a Thyssenkrupp or any other major business like a Home Depot or HD Supply, they rely on broadband 100%, and the bigger the company, the more intensive data use, the more they rely on that."
Dana Johnson, chief operations officer with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, said high-speed fiber is one of many reasons companies choose to relocate in Cobb.
“When there are options for companies, it provides choice and opportunity for seamless operations and it helps to build a foundation for success," he said.
Businesses will be the first to sign up for the new service, which Cobb EMC expects to debut at year's end. Depending on the service's success, Cobb EMC may eventually offer it to homes as well.
Fiber optic cable is "very thin, glass strand cable, which can transmit light through it and, via light, transmit data at extremely high rates," Heintzelman explained. "It's the fastest communication method we have today."
A pair of EMCs in north Georgia have offered internet service for years, Heintzelman said. But they were on uncertain legal ground, and others around the state were hesitant to follow their lead.
Since the law was changed, other companies have begun studying how to enter the market. Cobb EMC officials say the company is able to roll out a new internet service so quickly because it had made the decision years earlier to build a fiber optic network to improve its electricity service.
Heintzelman said Fiber South has not yet decided how much it will charge customers for its service.
"(What) we don't want to do is compete on price," he said. "You want to compete on quality and service."
