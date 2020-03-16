Cobb EMC will be suspending residential disconnections for 30 days.
At that time, the company will reevaluate both the timeframe and policy based on the evolved status of the COVID-19 situation.
“As an electric cooperative, our top priority is the safety and well-being of members, our employees and the community. We are committed to staying safe, being prepared and maintaining power. And we are here to assist our members in these challenging times,” said Peter Heintzelman, Cobb EMC president and CEO.
For the safety of the employees, the drive through will remain open for payments and the front lobby will be closed, as the Cobb EMC customer care team will be working remotely.
Cobb EMC crews will continue to respond to all power restoration needs, should they arise.
The company also encourages members to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control recommendations for mitigation of the coronavirus and to be aware of phishing scams offering health advice or threatening customers if they do not pay their bill.
