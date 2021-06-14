Cobb EMC has announced that Kevan Espy will officially assume the role of president and CEO.
Espy has been serving as interim president and CEO since November, when Peter Heintzelman announced his resignation from the Marietta-based electric co-operative.
Espy, a local product and McEachern High School graduate, assumed his new role Monday.
"After a detailed and diligent process, we are thrilled to appoint Kevan to the role of president and CEO," said Tripper Sharp, chairman of Cobb EMC's board of directors. "Kevan’s deep understanding of our system, his extensive industry knowledge, and his commitment to our members and our community make him the ideal candidate for this position. Kevan has the confidence and respect of the Board, senior leadership, and all employees which positions him for great success.”
Espy, a 30-year veteran at Cobb EMC, was previously the senior vice president of electric operations and has served in various leadership roles of increasing responsibility. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Appalachian State and recently earned his MBA at Emory.
Espy, his wife Jessica, and their daughter reside in Acworth.
"I am honored to assume this role, and will continue to lead the EMC’s work to the benefit of our members," said Espy. "Cobb EMC is a great asset to our community because of a team of employees who go to work every day to serve the members. The employees and senior leadership teams have never been stronger, and I am excited to see what we can accomplish as we continue to innovate and find ways to better serve our members.”
Cobb EMC, one of the largest EMCs in the nation, is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative. The company delivers electricity to more than 200,000 residential and commercial consumers in Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton, and Paulding counties.
