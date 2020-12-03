Cobb EMC is charging into the future with new electric trucks as part of its fleet.
The Marietta-based cooperative has expressed interest in preordering the upcoming Lordstown Motors Endurance, which is projected to be the first all-electric pickup when it’s available next fall.
Representatives of Cobb EMC and Lordstown Motors say electric vehicles like the Endurance will save the power company money due to lower long-term costs.
Lordstown sales representatives brought a prototype show truck and discussed features of the Endurance at a sneak-peek event Thursday at the Cobb EMC campus.
Lordstown is a start-up established in 2018 by Steve Burns, former CEO of Workhorse Group. Last year, the company bought a closed-down General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, and has branded the area “Voltage Valley.”
The Endurance outperforms similar trucks and requires almost no regular maintenance, said Jeff Kenny, Lordstown’s director of corporate sales and strategy.
The Endurance is priced at $52,500, and some customers will be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit. Kenny said the truck will never need an oil change and requires no routine maintenance other than tire rotations. An owner of the truck will save $20,000 in operating costs over five years, he said, if the person drives 20,000 miles a year.
According to Lordstown, the cost of fuel for the Endurance is equivalent to 75 miles per gallon. The cost is estimated to be a little over a third of that of a gasoline-fueled 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD, if electricity is 13 cents per kilowatt hour and gas is $2.57 a gallon.
One unusual feature in the Endurance is the motor and battery aren’t under the hood — there’s not much in the hood at all. Instead, the battery is underneath the passenger compartment, and motors are in the hubs of the wheels.
The range for the truck is 250 miles before it will need a charge — not as far as some electric vehicles, but it is designed to be more affordable, Kenny said.
The truck can carry a 2,000-pound payload and has a 7,500-pound towing capacity. The car can accelerate up to 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds, Kenny said. And, he said it easily maneuvers around corners because of its low center of gravity.
Because there’s no motor or battery in the hood, it functions as a front trunk, a “frunk,” with 20 cubic feet. Other features include a power export in the bed, which could charge light tools and connect to other appliances, such as a television or speakers.
Cobb EMC intends to use the trucks for line crews to respond to service calls, said Kristen Delaney, Cobb EMC’s vice president of marketing.
“What people don’t realize is we have lots of work trucks like this, that are also going out to do repairs. ... It will be really economical for us to be able to replace those with electric vehicles,” she said. “It’s a win-win all the way around.”
Lordstown is marketing the Endurance primarily for fleets, though it is available for preorder for anyone, Kenny said. Beta vehicles, which will be test driveable, are expected to roll out in the second half of 2021. The first Endurance models will be delivered in September.
Companies like Cobb EMC already have charging stations in place to support electric vehicles, but some will have to invest in new charging infrastructure, said Luke Tatman, a Lordstown sales representative. Lordstown will work with companies that don’t have the infrastructure, and there are programs across the U.S. that can help.
Mike Warner, fleet director of Cobb County School District, watched the presentation with an interest in upgrading the district’s maintenance vehicles. He said he would happily drive an Endurance himself.
“I like it. I hate that they’re presenting something out there that you’ll have to wait at least a year before you can see it. But I’d buy one right now for personal use,” he said, adding that he sees it as also being a fit for the district’s needs and a cost saver. “I’m impressed.”
