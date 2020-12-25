Patrick Key, a Cobb County School District teacher, died due to complications of COVID-19 on Friday.
Key was an elementary school arts teacher and was first hospitalized with COVID-19 on Nov. 15. By late November, Key was on a ventilator and fighting for his life after his blood oxygen dropped dangerously.
Key's death comes the day after Georgia recorded its highest-yet increase in coronavirus cases, with nearly 8,000 new cases.
The tragic news was announced on a Go Fund Me page set up on behalf of Priscella Key, Patrick's wife. Priscella Key is also a Cobb County Schools teacher.
"Heaven gained the sweetest angel this morning. Although he fought so very hard, Patrick’s poor body was so tired," the announcement read. "He is at peace and we have lost our world. Our hearts are shattered."
The page had been filled with words of encouragement from donors, and hundreds of dollars in donations flooded in after Key's death was announced.
As of Friday afternoon, the page had exceeded its $25,000 fundraising goal, with $26,647 raised. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-key.
