About 16,800 out of 106,000 absentee ballots from Tuesday’s election have yet to be counted as of Monday afternoon, according to Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt.
Cavitt said there is no estimate yet as to when county staff will finish counting the ballots. Some 22,000 had yet to be counted Saturday.
All in-person votes cast in the county, whether early or on election day, have already been counted. Those totaled about 70,000, Cavitt said.
With thousands of ballots still uncounted, some of the closest races from last week have yet to be called. And despite record turnout, some Democrats have alleged that issues with requesting absentee ballots — which occurred predominantly in Fulton County — and long lines at the polls discouraged some who would have otherwise voted.
Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce has criticized Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for his handling of the election, saying that long lines on election day could be attributed to new machines and inadequate training of the poll workers who operated them.
The counting of absentee ballots has slowed, Cavitt said, because those that remain have been damaged and could not be scanned, requiring manual counting.
“We encountered ballots that had been torn before being put into the envelope, ballots where people had voted more than once in a particular election that had to be looked at as well, even ballots that had spaghetti sauce on them and could not be read by the scanner,” Cavitt said in a video posted online last week.
The Cobb Board of Elections and Voter Registration has delayed their meeting to certify the vote to Friday.
“That gives us that time that’s required,” said Allison Schaeffer, absentee ballot supervisor. “It’s tedious work.”
