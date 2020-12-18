The Cobb Board of Elections and Registration dismissed a trio of complaints seeking to deregister thousands of people registered to vote in Cobb County.
The complaints were filed by Jason Shepherd, chair of the Cobb GOP, and county Republican activist Pamela Reardon.
In a letter to the Board of Elections dated Dec. 11, Shepherd said 16,024 people appear on both the Cobb County voter registration database and the National Change of Address registry.
“I believe that each of the individuals named ... has, as a result of registering their name and change of address to a location outside of Cobb County, removed to another state with the intention of making the new state their residence,” he said in the letter. “Consequently, each individual is ineligible to vote in Cobb County.”
Reardon said she had used the same method to identify more than 30,000 people who are illegally registered to vote in Cobb.
The board's attorney, Gregg Litchfield, found the complaints unconvincing, saying they didn't necessarily prove those people no longer lived in the county.
In a 4-0 vote, the board found there was no probable cause to deregister the accused. Board Chair Phil Daniell did not attend the meeting due to a medical issue.
(1) comment
If the people live in another location outside of the county, should'nt they confirm where they are currently living to determine their voter egilibility?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.