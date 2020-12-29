In a 5-0 vote Tuesday, the Cobb Board of Elections denied an attempt to disqualify a couple registered to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff.
It was the second time in three weeks the board has shot down such attempts. Dec. 18, the board denied challenges to the registrations of tens of thousands of people who had registered to vote in Cobb.
Tuesday’s challenge was filed by Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd, who had filed one of the challenges the board had rejected on Dec. 18.
Shepherd said Sheila and Robert Sherman requested absentee ballots for the Jan. 5 runoff, having registered to vote in September using the address of a house in Acworth.
The issue?
The couple hasn’t lived at that address since 2001, according to the homeowner, Debbie Lilly.
Shepherd, Lilly and the Shermans called into Tuesday’s meeting, which was conducted virtually.
The Shermans told the board they moved from Acworth to Canada in 2001 for work and have lived there since.
U.S. citizens living abroad have a right to vote in federal elections, but they must register using their last residential address, according to the board’s attorney, Daniel White. Sheila Sherman said she is a U.S. citizen. Robert Sherman said he is a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen.
Shepherd said a public records search had turned up addresses in Michigan and Nevada associated with the Shermans, but acknowledged he could not prove they had lived in either state after leaving Georgia.
The couple said they had lived in Michigan prior to Georgia. Since moving to Canada, they opened a “mailbox” box in Nevada rather than Georgia because “it’s easier for when I file my taxes there,” Robert Sherman said.
The couple insisted they have never registered to vote in any state other than Georgia since 2001.
Shepherd said their use of a Nevada address to file federal taxes “should be the evidence that they no longer wish to be domiciled in Georgia.”
“We have a right to vote as American citizens, and the only way we can vote is by our last residence, which is Georgia,” Robert Sherman said.
The foundations of the GOP are crumbling from beneath him and Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd keeps himself busy working to disenfranchise a couple of apparently to the letter, legal voters? Could you please try to save the GOP? The GOP remaining a going concern is the only way to avoid mutli-party coalition government which easily yields 70/30 votes that are routinely capable of shredding our 2nd Amendment rights along with our other rights. GOP vs Libs, that's the only way to keep the USA as it is. If Trump and Loeffler and Perdue end the GOP in their pursuit of personal gain which by all appearances must be their goal, that's the end of this USA as we know it. And GOP chair Jason Shepherd is hassling voters. About voting.
- Christopher Davis, Marietta GA, aka "1270."
