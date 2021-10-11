After more than an hour of debate over whether to use a Cobb County Police Department Academy as a polling place in next year’s elections, the Cobb Board of Elections Monday tabled the issue in order to collect more input from voters of the precinct.
Opponents of using the police academy, located on East-West Connecter in south Cobb, argue it would create an intimidating environment for voters of color who may be distrustful of police. Of the approximately 5,200 voters registered in the precinct, 58.2% are Black.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia has asked the elections board to continue using Cooper Middle School as the polling place for the Cooper 01 precinct.
Supporters of using the police academy argued Monday that the facility is modern, spacious and offers more parking and better accessibility for elderly or disabled voters. They also pointed to the fact that Cobb’s Elections and Registrations Department has been trying to move away from using schools as polling places due to security and accessibility problems.
The board had approved moving the polling place from Cooper Middle to the police academy at its July 19 meeting in a 3-2 vote, with board Chair Tori Silas and board member Jennifer Mosbacher opposed.
Silas was appointed by the Cobb Legislative Delegation and Mosbacher by Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid.
After the ACLU got involved, the board discussed the issue and voted 4-1 in September to formally reconsider the polling place change, and on Monday held a public hearing on the matter. In September, board member Pat Gartland, the board’s Republican Party appointee, had voted against the reconsideration, while the rest of the board voted in favor.
At Monday’s meeting, ACLU of Georgia voting rights lawyer Rahul Garabadu again argued against using the police academy, while Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox appeared to defend his department. Several citizens also spoke for or against using the academy.
People on both sides of the issue pointed out that no Cooper 01 voters weighed in on the issue Monday. Citing that point, Mosbacher made the motion to table the issue until the affected voters could be consulted, which was seconded by Jessica Brooks, the board’s Democratic Party appointee. The motion passed unanimously.
The board has time, since the move to the academy was always planned to go into effect next year. Cooper Middle School remains the polling place for this year’s Nov. 2 election. Silas said in an interview after the meeting that, if they moved quickly, the elections department might be able to conduct an exit poll on the issue with Cooper 01 voters during next month's election.
“We want to make an informed decision … as to whether we will do an exit poll, that decision has not been made,” Silas said. “But there needs to be some mechanism, some means by which we will get the opinions and the perspective of the voters that are being impacted, as opposed to us all making certain opinions, and suggesting that that represents those voters.”
