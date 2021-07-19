Republican Devan Seabaugh’s victory over Democrat Priscilla Smith in the District 34 state House special election runoff to replace former state Rep. Bert Reeves is official after the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration’s certification on Monday.
The next step is for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to certify the results. He must do so no later than 5 p.m. on July 30, per state law.
Seabaugh won about 63% of the vote in the July 13 election, which saw voter turnout of about 21%.
Of the roughly 42,000 voters in the district, 8,908 cast a ballot, which Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler called “a very good turnout for a runoff” at the meeting.
About 60% of votes were cast on Election Day, about 38% votes were cast in early voting, and a small number (185 votes, or 2%), were absentee-by-mail ballots.
According to results reported by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, Seabaugh won precincts Marietta 2A, Marietta 4A, Marietta 4C, Cheatham Hill 02, Kemp 01, Pine Mountain 01, Pine Mountain 02, Hayes 01, Kennesaw 1A, Kennesaw 2A and Big Shanty 1A. Smith won precincts Marietta 3A, Marietta 4B, Marietta 5B, Elizabeth 01, Kennesaw 3A and Kennesaw 4A.
Geographically, Smith won areas mostly along the Cobb Parkway corridor, in central Marietta and Kennesaw, while Seabaugh won the less densely populated areas in the western part of the district, as well as the area around Cobb County International Airport.
In other business, the elections board approved five polling place changes at its meeting. The polling place changes are:
♦ Willeo 01 will move from Bethany Presbyterian Church to Cobb Community Church, located at 4649 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta;
♦ Murdock 01 will move from Murdock Elementary School to Atlanta Chinese Christian Church Northwest, located at 1837 Bill Murdock Road, Marietta;
♦ Cooper 01 will move from Cooper Middle School to Cobb County Police Academy, located at 2435 East-West Connector, Austell;
♦ Harmony Leland 01 will be split to form a new Harmony Leland 02 precinct, which will be at Impact Worship Center, located at 6925 Mableton Parkway, Mableton; remaining voters in Leland 01 will continue to vote at South Cobb Community Center;
♦ Sewell Mill 03 will be split into Sewell Mill 03 and 04; Sewell Mill 03 will move from Grace Marietta to St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road, Marietta; Sewell Mill 04 will be at Immanuel Korean United Methodist Church, 945 Old Canton Road, Marietta.
Finally, the board elected officers: Tori Silas as chair, Jessica Brooks as vice chair, Jennifer Mosbacher as secretary and Steve Bruning as assistant secretary.
