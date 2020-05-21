Almost $400,000 in federal funding is being channeled towards support for Cobb’s victims of elder abuse, the county district attorney’s office announced Thursday.
A $375,000 grant was recently awarded to Marietta-based victim support organization liveSAFE Resources, which partners with the office of Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes as well as the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force to protect and support residents.
Per county government records, there are more than 100,000 senior citizens in Cobb.
Holmes’ office stated in a news release Thursday the federal grant will be used to expand the work of the Cobb Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team through Sept. 30, 2022, when the grant period expires.
The money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice, through the Transforming America’s Response to Elder Abuse program.
Local elderly and disabled victims of abuse, neglect and exploitation will be offered expanded services as a result, the DA’s office said.
LiveSAFE Resources, which also offers advocacy and support services to other victims of crime and abuse, said it takes a whole-community approach to address related issues.
“This grant will give us the opportunity to strengthen our coordinated response to the neglect and abuse of vulnerable adults, support victims, and hold offenders accountable,” Executive Director Tracey Atwater said.
Cobb’s elder support team brings together professionals from various offices and agencies, including police, fire, prosecutors, Adult Protective Services, the Atlanta Regional Commission and others, to discuss the most effective ways to proceed in particular cases where an elder person or disabled adult has suffered abuse, neglect or financial exploitation, the DA’s office said.
The team has a new coordinator, Larami Floyd, a former victim advocate in the Cobb DA’s office, who succeeds Paula Dobbs, who oversaw creation of the team.
“This role was a natural next step for me as I have always preferred working in a way where I could better serve my community,” Floyd said. “The elder population is especially near and dear to my heart and through this position I will be able to better support and aid this generation.”
