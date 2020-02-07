Cobb and Marietta educators and advocates say legislation in the state Senate aiming to reduce the number of standardized tests Georgia's public school students have to take is a step in the right direction, but there's more work to be done.
Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled the legislation, co-sponsored by state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, earlier this week.
Among other actions, the Kemp-backed legislation would cut four tests from the roster of exams Georgia high schoolers have to take, and another test in social studies would be nixed for fifth graders.
At a news conference, Kemp said the testing changes aim to ease the amount of stress put on students, teachers and parents. He said the tests do not best reflect student learning progress and place a “substantial burden” on teachers who already have heavy workloads.
Kirkpatrick said the bill will likely be read in the Education & Youth Committee later this month and has bipartisan support.
She said the legislation is a direct response to discussions with teachers, who want to be able to focus more on instruction and less on "duplicative tests."
Kirkpatrick said the exam reductions would bring state-mandated tests in Georgia down to 19, two away from the federally required 17.
Superintendents: Testing still needs to evolve
Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said teachers in Cobb have been asking for better assessments for years. He said the potential reduction in state-mandated standardized tests — which he referred to as "autopsy-style tests" — would give teachers back valuable instruction time.
He said the mandated tests are like autopsies because they're often given at the end of the school year, and by the time teachers have results back, the students are already gone.
"It's kind of like doing an autopsy — the patient has already died," Ragsdale said.
He said he supports the legislation, but added the district also looks forward to a redesign of how Georgia assesses students so "teachers can better understand what their students know and, as importantly, be given the tools and time to support what they do not."
Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera shared a similar sentiment.
Rivera said the legislation is a step in the right direction and at least partially falls in line with his two asks from state government: Reduce the amount of required testing and provide local school districts with more flexibility in administering assessments that they know are best for students.
But he'd like to see more.
The Marietta City School District is part of a group of school districts in the state that have been developing new assessments to pilot and potentially replace Georgia Milestones in the future.
Milestones are the state’s method of measuring how well Georgia students have mastered subjects such as language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
Marietta's pilot assessments aim to align more with classroom instruction throughout the school year, instead of putting so much weight on a one-time check of what the students know at the end of a course or the end of a school year, Rivera said.
"I would hope that both the governor and the state Legislature are going to continue the innovative assessment pilot, of which Marietta City Schools is a state leader," he said.
Other items in Kemp's testing legislation include allowing the state school board to decide whether end-of-the-year exams would affect a student’s final grade in a course, giving high school students more time to complete a required writing test, shortening some tests and allowing districts to opt out of others.
Another change would require the tests to be given sometime within the last five weeks of the school year to increase instruction time.
Finding a balance
At first glance, the legislation looks great, said Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators. But, she added, the governor and state lawmakers should be careful the testing reductions don't result in the under-emphasizing of one subject or another.
"I know social studies is being de-emphasized with testing, and while we're all for not emphasizing testing over content, we don't want to lose the importance of the social studies area," she said. "And we don't want to make any part of our curriculum less important than another part of our curriculum."
Jackson said she doesn't worry as much about the pendulum in Cobb swinging to the point where there is no accountability system in place to measure students' progression, but a greater risk might exist in more rural districts.
She also agreed with the superintendents.
Most educators, Jackson said, want to move away from being "held captive" by testing, which often affects how schools and teachers are viewed, and toward a more holistic look at a students' progression through school.
She said Cobb is already taking some of those steps, including with its online portal, which allows real-time collection and assessment of student data.
"We all know that there's so many factors that go into a test, that it's not just the school, the teacher, those things," Jackson said. "I think that taking that point as not a be-all end-all for how you grade a teacher, a school, a system or a student would be nice."
— Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report
