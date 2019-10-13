ACT, the nonprofit maker of the ACT test used nationwide in college admissions, announced this week that there will be sweeping changes to the exam starting next year, and school officials in Cobb and Marietta are optimistic about their effects on students.
Colleges use the ACT and SAT tests to make decisions on which students to admit to their schools, and students may elect to take one or both tests.
Beginning in September 2020, students who take the ACT will have the option to retake individual sections of the test to improve their scores instead of the entire exam, according to the test maker.
Students will also have the choice of taking the ACT online on national test dates, receiving their results within a few days, rather than around two weeks. The online option will be available at select national test sites at first and will eventually be offered at all national sites.
A third change means those who take the test more than once will be provided an ACT “superscore,” the highest possible ACT composite score based on the highest individual scores on each section.
“Students come first at ACT, and these groundbreaking new options will directly benefit them, providing more choices, an improved testing experience and a better opportunity to showcase their readiness and reach their maximum potential,” said Suzana Delanghe, ACT chief commercial officer. “With these changes, ACT is evolving to meet students in the digital world in which they live. We want to do a better job of helping them succeed.”
The ACT is made up of English, math, reading, science and an optional writing section, each scored on a 36-point scale. Scores for the four required sections are averaged to determine a composite score, and a perfect score is also 36.
The new options are based on feedback from students, parents, teachers, counselors, administrators and higher education officials, as well as supported by ACT research, according to the organization’s announcement.
Cobb, Marietta educators cautiously optimistic
The ACT’s changes have the potential to have a widespread positive impact on students in Cobb and across the nation, according to Chris Ragsdale, superintendent of Cobb County schools. But, Ragsdale said, it’s a double-edged sword.
Ragsdale said the ability to retake individual portions of the test allows students to show what they’re fully capable of scoring. He also said it could help to save families money, assuming that the prices of the partial retakes will be less than a full test retake.
The only concern, Ragsdale said, is hearing how colleges will adjust their admissions processes to the new rules. He said many colleges already use superscores for both the SAT and ACT, taking into account the highest individual sections from each retake when students elect to take those tests.
But it seems those schools that have so far chosen not to adopt that practice will now be forced to buy into it for the ACT, Ragsdale said.
“I think it has the possibility of being positive for students, but you just never know until you see the full details of the implementation,” he said. “You certainly wouldn’t want to see it get more complex as a result of the changes.”
Overall, the changes are encouraging, as they show more flexibility for students and better support those who may not be strong test-takers, Ragsdale said. He added that more emphasis in college admissions should be placed on the whole student, rather than simply test scores.
“I’m very encouraged by those colleges and universities that are taking a more holistic look at the students,” Ragsdale said. “They’re not just looking at, ‘OK, what’s your ACT score, how many AP classes did you take, what’s your GPA?’ and that’s it,” he said, adding that schools now consider community service hours and other indicators of what a student will bring to the school community as a contributing member.
The superintendent also said the ACT’s changes could spur a similar change in the SAT.
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn said while it’s too early to know the impact the changes will have, his initial reaction was that the changes seem to make the ACT less of an academic challenge.
“It sounds like we’re kind of dumbing down America at first blush, but before I make a final judgement on it, I’d like to know their justification or rationale for doing it,” Scamihorn said. “But my initial thoughts are why devalue the test, or why even take a test at all, since there is very low value if I can keep testing it until I can ace it?”
But Grant Rivera, superintendent of Marietta City Schools, tended to agree with his Cobb counterpart.
Rivera said he is more interested in a score that accurately measures how well a student can perform than one that could simply indicate test fatigue. He pointed to the fact that students often remain in testing for three to four hours.
“I think this is good for kids,” Rivera said. “I think we’re going to learn more about what a child knows, as opposed to how long they can test. ... I’m in full support of something that addresses test fatigue, which I feel like this does.”
The updated ACT is long overdue, according to Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators. Jackson said more colleges and universities are ditching their reliance on standardized testing, so the updates will help the ACT stay relevant.
“I think it was time for them to update. I think this is a great first step. It’s important for students to have that flexibility. It has always been a huge flaw that you had to retake the whole thing,” she said.
Echoing Rivera, Jackson said taking individual sections of the test frees students from testing fatigue, but also allows students to work on their known areas of weakness and improve in those subjects.
“It addresses the fact that students may have a problem area, so giving them that ability to just retake the part that they need has been a long time coming,” she said.
What happens to the content of the ACT?
ACT says the content and format of its test will not change, only the administration and reporting methods will be different. Delanghe said the test will remain the “valid, reliable indicator of student readiness for success in college that it has always been.”
She added that ACT research shows scores for students who take individual section tests are consistent with the scores earned on entire tests and superscoring is more predictive of how students will perform in their college courses than other scoring methods.
“We are simply offering new ways to take the ACT, saving students time and giving them the ability to focus only on subject areas needing improvement,” Delanghe said.
Additional details about the rollout of the added options, including pricing information, will be announced in coming months, according to the organization.
ACT will continue to offer free test-prep resources and fee waivers for low-income families. For more information, visit www.act.org/morechoices.
