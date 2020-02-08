Cobb County and much of north Georgia saw a smattering of snow Saturday, but local snowmen were expected to be short-lived, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.
Saturday morning’s snow would turn to rain around noon, forecasters predicted, and sunny skies with a high of 55 degrees were called for on Sunday, allowing Cobb residents to experience two seasons in one weekend.
As plump snowflakes turned Marietta Square into a snow globe, Jim Tidwell, owner of the Marietta Local, stepped out of his restaurant to take a peek.
“All the staff is jumping for joy inside, saying ‘It’s so beautiful,’ but I’m like, ‘This stinks. Why couldn’t this happen tomorrow when we’re closed?’” Tidwell said with a wry smile — but Tidwell’s concerns about business did not stop him from snapping photos of the winter scene on the Square.
The NWS placed Cobb under a winter weather advisory Saturday morning, which was lifted after temperatures warmed.
Meteorologist Steve Nelson said some parts of Cobb may have gotten up to two inches of snow.
The NWS warned that snow melt could refreeze overnight in north Georgia, causing roads to become slippery in spots until temperatures rise later in the morning.
Nelson said drivers should take care during winter conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses and in areas with accumulated snow.
Marietta City Schools announced via Twitter that Saturday’s boys’ varsity lacrosse scrimmage would be canceled, but all other Saturday practices and events would go on as planned. Cobb County Schools announced all games and practices would continue as scheduled Saturday.
