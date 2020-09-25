Cobb-Douglas Public Health officials say that it's more important than ever to get a flu shot this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A flu vaccine will not only protect you and people around you from the flu, but it can help ease the burden on health care workers responding to COVID-19, according to the CDC. This will also reduce the chance of someone getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
Flu vaccines are available to everyone older than 6 months at Cobb-Douglas Public Health's Acworth, Marietta, Douglasville and Smyrna Public Health Center locations. The health department is also offering them for local businesses and community events for groups of 20 or more people.
“We want everyone to be properly protected from the flu, so we are encouraging community members to either call us to make an appointment or to walk in to one of our convenient health center locations. We’re also offering onsite vaccinations to any group in Cobb or Douglas county that has 20 or more people,” said Priti Kolhe, district immunization director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
No appointments are required for flu immunizations. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; for walk-in services register by 4 p.m.
The cost of the flu vaccine can vary based on insurance plans, but many plans cover the vaccine at no cost. Children without health insurance and children with Medicaid or PeachCare are eligible to receive a state-supplied vaccine.
Senior patients are recommended to get additional vaccines. Cobb-Douglas Public Health also recommends pneumonia shots for anyone over 65 years old, or anyone with a chronic illness or weakened immune system. Flu and pneumonia vaccines are covered by Medicare. The shingles vaccine is also recommended for anyone over 50 years of age.
For more information about the flu vaccine or to schedule an appointment, call 770-514-2300 or visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.
