Lisa Crossman, a leader in the local public health response to the pandemic, was named Marietta Citizen of the Year on Tuesday.
As deputy director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, Crossman helped lead efforts to tackle the pandemic as well as ongoing public health initiatives.
Mayor Steve Tumlin presented the award to Crossman at the Marietta Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Crossman accepted the award on behalf of all Cobb-Douglas Public Health staff and credited the Cobb leaders in attendance with contributing to the health and wellbeing of the community.
“This is not to me, this is a community award, and on behalf of all of our folks at Cobb-Douglas Public Health ... who have worked around the clock the past eight months to try to help this community, this is accepted on behalf of them, and on behalf of all of you,” she said.
Tumlin praised Crossman and said she worked “tirelessly” to make the local public health agency the best in the state. She also worked closely with the local school systems and governments to help advise their response to the pandemic.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that she has helped stabilize and mitigate the wrath of COVID-19 in this area,” Tumlin said.
Crossman has had a particular interest in helping the homeless and people who are medically fragile during the pandemic, according to the chamber.
Early on, Crossman reached out to local nonprofit agencies to answer questions and offer expert advice on how to meet community needs. She also set up a hotline, prioritized nonprofit team members for testing, and helped them with procedures to continue operations safely. To help make testing more widely available, she created a partnership with MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service to offer on-site testing at area nonprofits for clients and staff.
Aside from her public health work during the pandemic, Crossman is heavily involved in various community organizations, including chairing and sitting on PTA groups, health committees and family planning organizations. She has partnered with Leadership Cobb, as well as pro-business organizations, heart health and child health councils and the Cobb Chamber’s annual membership campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.